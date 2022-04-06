ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First Presbyterian to raise funds for Ukraine relief

Messenger
 1 day ago

First Presbyterian Church will host a fundraising event featuring Marharyta Tataryna, a Ukrainian exchange student hosted in Iowa, at...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

ADA Foundation in Poland is Helping Animals of All Kinds Escape the Ukraine War

Polish vet Jakub Kotowicz never thought he would suddenly be helping hundreds of animals being rescued from the war close by. Kotowicz has always been an animal lover and knew he wanted to spend his life helping them any way he could. Since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24th, Kotowicz and the other staff have been sleeping little and helping many animal refugees.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

US father desperate to get 2-year-old son home from Ukraine

Russia was massing troops on the border with Ukraine when an increasingly desperate Cesar Quintana went to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in December to plead for a passport for his toddler son, who had been abducted from their Southern California home a year earlier by his Ukrainian-American mother. Quintana...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commons#Disaster#First Presbyterian Church#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainian
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio baker raising funds for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the federal government prepares to send more defense supplies to Ukraine, some central Ohioans are doing what they can to help, raising awareness and money in several different ways. One of those Ohioans has started raising money through her baking. Masha Downing’s effort started about a week ago and she […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Local middle school raising funds for Ukraine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local middle school students are raising money for people in Ukraine. Sherri Butler is a 7th grade art teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School. Butler and her class decided to make print projects in support of Ukraine. Each student is making paintings. Many of them with messages...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Connecticut Post

‘Fortnite’ Raises $36 Million for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief

Epic Games, after announcing Sunday that it was donating all proceeds from its popular “Fortnite” game toward humanitarian relief for people affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine, said Monday it has already raised $36 million for the effort. According to Epic, “Fortnite” proceeds from March 20-April 3,...
CHARITIES
The Florida Times-Union

Want to help Ukraine and its people? Ukraine relief funds abound.

As Russia expands its attacks on Ukraine, so does the number of organizations across the world that are mounting humanitarian relief efforts. Jacksonville-based nonprofits and international agencies alike have campaigns underway to meet food, clothing, housing and other needs of people who remain in the war-torn country and refugees who have streamed into nearby lands.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Maui News

Aloha for Ukraine campaign raises $73K for relief work

The Lei of Aloha for World Peace’s Aloha for Ukraine campaign has raised $73,000 to help Ukrainian children and their families. Contributions to the campaign came from ekolu kitchen1279 and Nalu’s South Shore Grill restaurant sales and individual staff member and patron donations. Additionally, local artists donated artwork and musicians volunteered their time and donated their tips.
CHARITIES
Wenatchee World

Wenatchee food truck raises $12,000 in one day for Ukraine relief efforts

WENATCHEE — Joe Gluzinski handed out dozens of bowls of a deconstructed version of halupki, a traditional Ukrainian cabbage roll dish, at Pybus Public Market on Saturday to help raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine. “It’s a family recipe,” said Gluzinski, whose grandfather was from Ukraine. “It’s deconstructed...
WENATCHEE, WA
Eater

How Hamantashen for Ukraine Is Raising Funds Worldwide

Laurel Kratochvila and her team begin the process every year around March. They roll out a thin, buttery egg dough and meticulously cut out as many circular disks as they can muster from it. Carefully, they add a sweet preserve filling to the center: Too much and the cookie will explode and leak out in the oven, not enough and the flavor disappears. Then, as tradition calls for, they delicately fold the sides inward to form a triangle and seal it. It takes a gentle touch. Sometimes the exposed fillings are adventurous, like pistachio and rose water. Other times, they opt for classics like apricot. The bakers are making hamantaschen — an Ashkenazi Jewish cookie, triangular-shaped and golden with fillings in the middle, traditionally eaten over the Jewish holiday of Purim.
CHARITIES
KTEN.com

Local pizza shop raises funds for Ukraine refugees

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — A Grayson County pizza restaurant is making a special pie to help hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine. "This is the most important pizza we've ever made," said Terry Boesch, owner of Whitewright Pizza and U.S. Army veteran. "Because this one is going to save lives and Ukrainian refugees."
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
Shropshire Star

Sunflowers outside village hall to raise funds for Ukraine

Villagers are hoping to make All Stretton blooming lovely this summer while raising vital funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee to support Ukrainian refugees. Members of the All Stretton Village Hall Committee have decided to raise sunflowers from seed for planting in the borders of the car park. They are...
CHARITIES
WBRE

Hazleton bakery raises funds for Ukraine refugees

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business is raising money for Ukrainian refugees money says it will go directly to the people who need it. The owners of Carmen’s Bakery and Deli in downtown Hazleton say they had to do something to help Ukrainian refugees and they have a close personal connection to […]
HAZLETON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy