ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers' hopes dry up, LeBron misses playoffs for 4th time in career

By Andrew Joe Potter
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in the LeBron James era, the Los Angeles Lakers have missed the postseason. With the San Antonio Spurs beating the Denver Nuggets earlier Tuesday, the Lakers were mathematically eliminated from the play-in round after their 121-110 road loss to the league-leading Phoenix Suns. James didn't...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard could be back for the Clippers’ playoff run

Injured Los Angeles Clippers Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard are healing well as the NBA Playoffs approach, signaling a potential return for the two. As the Los Angeles Clippers face off against the Phoenix Suns in a regular season preview of the playoffs, Clippers small forward Robert Covington made sure to remind everyone that the Clippers are that good without two of their best players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Devin Booker
theScore

Irving scores 42, Nets beat Rockets 118-105 to move to 8th

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Houston Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday night to improve their position in the race for play-in seeding. Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets pull away again after their 21-point...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Spurs beat Nuggets 116-97, earn spot in play-in tournament

DENVER (AP) — Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a spot in the play-in tournament Tuesday night following a 116-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets. A little while after San Antonio won, the Spurs locked up at least the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The San Antonio Spurs#Mvp#Nba Com
KEYT

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110 to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race. It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the night was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers. Los Angeles, playing without James for a second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle, has lost seven straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix, which avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
theScore

Matthews sets Maple Leafs' single-season goals record

Auston Matthews established a new Toronto Maple Leafs record for markers in a single campaign when he scored his 55th goal of this season in the second period against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Matthews accomplished the feat in his 400th career game and his 66th of 2021-22. He entered...
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WWL-TV

Pelicans clinch spot in play-in; here's how it works

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have clinched a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament. The team qualified on Tuesday night after defeating the Sacramento Kings, paired with the Los Angeles Lakers losing to the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy