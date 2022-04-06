A Ukrainian zoo may have to euthanize its big cats, bears, and other large predators after Russian shelling nearly destroyed their enclosures

Related
Young Chimp Throws Rocks at Tourists at Zoo, Gets Hit With Stick by Elder
Primatologist Cat Hobaiter told Newsweek the footage was "quite disturbing to watch" as such behavior is not normal.
Satellite photos show Russian landing ship destroyed by Ukrainian forces as it attempted to bring military supplies to Mariupol
According to Maxar, the Russian ship is an Alligator-class landing ship which was hit by Ukrainian forces on March 24.
Ukrainian woman says Russian forces at a 'filtration camp' fingerprinted and took data off civilians' cell phones before sending them deeper into Russia
The woman said she was photographed and told to hand over her phone so the Russians could download data and record contacts.
Harrowing photos show tormented animals trapped in bombed zoos as Putin’s butchers invade Ukraine
HEARTBREAKING photos show terrified animals trapped in zoos as Vladimir Putin's troops continue to hammer Ukraine with relentless bombing. Amid the widespread death and destruction, wild creatures housed at zoos across the country are being tormented by shelling, with very few able to be evacuated. As Putin's forces unleash a...
The photo of a dead Ukrainian woman and her kids shocked the world. The story of her startup life has made the tragedy feel painfully personal to many tech workers.
The image of Tatiana Perebeinis and her children, felled in the middle of the street, instantly became a symbol of the horror taking place in Ukraine.
Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg
The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
TODAY.com
Photographer’s haunting photo shows Ukrainian mom who shielded her baby from a missile
A photo of a woman in a hospital breastfeeding her baby is spreading across social media, but not for the typical emotions such a photo evokes. The emotional image, captured by French photojournalist Veronique de Viguerie of Paris, instead shows the reality of motherhood in Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.
Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed
The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling
A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine
Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
Putin's soldiers are 'looking for Ukrainian ammunition so they can shoot themselves in the leg and get sent home, intercepted Russian phone call reveals'
Vladimir Putin's forces are looking for Ukrainian ammunition so they can shoot themselves in the leg and get sent home, according to an intercepted Russian phone call. Audio reveals a Russian soldier telling his mother that his unit 'want to find some 7.62 bullets, the Ukrainian ones' instead of 5.62mm ammunition being used in Russian AK-74's, to wound themselves with, adding that others 'already did this'.
ohmymag.co.uk
Two tiny dogs abandoned by their owner outside a supermarket looking for new homes
Mylo and Lilly are the chihuahuas that were left outside a supermarket by their owner Stephen Hopkinson, from Fleetwood in Lancashire. Both of them were in terrible condition with skin infections and dental issues. Worst of humanity. After a stranger found the dogs tied up outside the supermarket, the RSPCA...
Rottweiler Tied to Concrete Blocks and Dumped in Canal
Police investigating the death of the dog described it as a "terrible act."
iheart.com
Security Camera Captures Pair Of Entities Descending From Sky In Mexico
A security camera captured what appears to be a pair of entities descending from the sky before frightening a group of dogs. According to reports, the video was recorded in San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and surfaced online late last week. Two slightly transparent forms slowly float down from...
Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles
This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
Russian soldiers ran over their commander, apparently blaming him for heavy losses in Ukraine, Western official says
The story of a Russian officer attacked by his own troops in revenge for heavy losses had already been circulating, and was confirmed on Friday.
Ukrainians have found mystery warheads that look like darts. They're Russia's new weapon.
Russia may have erred in using a secret warhead against Ukraine that will be an "intelligence bonanza" for the US, an expert said.
Watch Extremely Rare Fight Between Mother Mountain Lions Defending Cubs
"Dynasties" series producer Simon Blakeney, told Newsweek the program shows how vulnerable mountain lions are.
Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo
March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
