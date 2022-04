Rep. Madison Cawthorn says his fellow lawmakers have invited him to take part in orgies in Washington and snorted lines of cocaine right in front of him. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old Republican from North Carolina, was asked in an interview last Thursday about whether the former Netflix series “House of Cards,” which chronicles a corrupt representative from South Carolina in DC played by Kevin Spacey, was fiction or more like a documentary.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO