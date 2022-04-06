Greenfield invites community to free crawfish boil

Old students, staff welcome to share memories of their time at West Gresham Elementary The Gresham residents are invited to celebrate 97 years West Gresham Elementary has served the community. The Gresham-Barlow School District and West Gresham Elementary Parent-Teacher Club are hosting an open house at the school from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event will allow guests to revisit favorite areas of the school and grounds, share memories with others in the gymnasium and pick up free memorabilia to commemorate the school's history. East Gresham Elementary was officially closed in 2020. As...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 23 DAYS AGO