Greenfield invites community to free crawfish boil

The Hendersonville Police Department invites the community to join in for a litter cleanup later in March. The ‘March for Hendersonville’ litter cleanup event will focus efforts on picking up trash in and around City of Hendersonville parks and the Oklawaha Greenway, according to a news release. Community members should gather at Patton Park near the picnic shed at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, to participate.
The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge invites the community to “Breakfast with the Legislators” from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 28. The meeting will be virtual and may be accessed by following directions listed below. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, state Sen. Ken Yager,...
The City of El Paso, Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, is hosting several in-person and virtual community meetings to discuss and seek input on various upcoming public art projects. Our beautiful city of El Paso is not the ugly brown desert most people seem to make it out to be....
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
New Orleans has another major problem. WVUE-TV in New Orleans posted a photo of a couple of drop-off boxes in the city and as you can see here, they are sealed off. So why are these boxes sealed off? Well, according to WVUE, the mailboxes are sealed because people have been stealing the mail.
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop D, there will be a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight in Calcasieu Parish. The location of the checkpoint has not been disclosed. Police will be arresting impaired drivers and checking vehicles for unrestrained drivers and passengers.
Old students, staff welcome to share memories of their time at West Gresham Elementary The Gresham residents are invited to celebrate 97 years West Gresham Elementary has served the community. The Gresham-Barlow School District and West Gresham Elementary Parent-Teacher Club are hosting an open house at the school from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event will allow guests to revisit favorite areas of the school and grounds, share memories with others in the gymnasium and pick up free memorabilia to commemorate the school's history. East Gresham Elementary was officially closed in 2020. As...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen in north Colorado Springs held a classic Louisiana Crawfish Boil Saturday afternoon with fresh crawfish flown in from Louisiana. The restaurant said it serves Cajun dishes prepared by Chef Robert Brunet and his staff. Chef Robert and his wife Becky own the joint and get a
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Iroquois Library invited the community to gather for a free tree and plant giveaway on Saturday. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 601 West Woodlawn Avenue. The Flourish Project, a youth-motivated event, gave away plants and native trees to help better...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Church of Christ members are partnering with Healing Hands International to deliver buckets of basic necessities to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes from the Russian invasion, says a press release. Henderson Church of Christ says the five-gallon buckets are being filled with meal and cooking supplies, basic hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, […]
El Paso, Texas – The El Paso community is asked to share their personal stories of the August 3rd Walmart shooting. The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center invites the community to take part in a new project called #MyAugust3rdStory. According to Idalhí Huizar-Mendoza, the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center director, this is another
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bright colors of blues, greens, yellow, and red will fill the wall on Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest 1st street in Gainesville. Artists across Gainesville are joining together to work on the community mural this week. Anyone is invited to participate from 2 to 6 p.m. through Sunday.
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig visited Crawfish Boss in Broussard. Where are they located: 6830 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. When are they open: Mon. – Fri. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to remind anglers that the recreational greater amberjack season will reopen in Louisiana and federal waters on May 1, 2022, and remain open through May 31, 2022. The reopening of greater amberjack overlaps with the currently open gray triggerfish season (March 1 through May 31).
People looking for better opportunities can find connections at the job fair hosted by the Fort Smith Workforce Center. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Western Arkansas Workforce Development Center, 616 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Shirley McCutchen, a one-stop operator...
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of state outside waters between Calliou Boca and Mound Point on Marsh Island shall reopen to shrimping at 6:00 a.m. on April 4, 2022. The opening area is defined as follows:. The eastern boundary line originates on the northwest...
Surge Entertainment in Bossier City to offer all kinds of games. KSLA's Destinee Patterson gives us a glimpse inside Surge Entertainment in Bossier City. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Recent rain puts cotton growers in a...
