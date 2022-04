Guy McInnis, the president of the St. Bernard Parish, joins TODAY following a deadly and destructive tornado tore through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans. “The resilience of our people will shine through today like we always do,” he says. “I have no doubt that spirit will come through today once we get to see one another and start helping out our neighbors."March 23, 2022.

SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO