Prevention on the Go: Cancer screenings come to LaPlace

In the wake of John Andretti’s death in January 2020 from colon cancer, the Andretti Autosport team has remained active in honoring its former driver and cousin of team owner Michael Andretti. And with a new partnership formed with the North Carolina’s Northeast Digestive Health Center, the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign has received another boost as it “will provide colonoscopies free of charge to select low-income patients from a local free and charitable clinic that serves people who have no health insurance and limited access to health care” at its Concord base.

ADVOCACY ・ 23 DAYS AGO