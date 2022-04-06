Prevention on the Go: Cancer screenings come to LaPlace

BANGOR – Maine lung cancer rates are 30 percent higher than the national average. Nine million Americans are eligible for screening, but only 3 percent of eligible patients are screened. Lung cancer screenings with low dose CT scans are designed to detect cancers at an early, potentially curable stage when patients have no signs or symptoms of lung cancer.
This month the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced expanded screening guidelines to help detect lung cancer at early stages. Dr. Ravi Patel, Director of Oncology at Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center (CBCC) shares how the new guidance will make a positive impact in preventing lung cancer in Kern County.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctors at Medical College of Georgia can now offer patients a more non-invasive screening for Esophageal Cancer. The entertainment world went into shock at the news of the death of 50-year-old Traci Braxton, the singer and actress known as the sister to Grammy award winning Toni Braxton. Her family announced she […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aaron Flaker was the picture of health. He was active and took care of his body. When he went to the doctor, he was shocked to find out he had colon cancer. It blindsided him. Now, Flaker’s sharing his story as part of Colon Cancer Awareness...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 106,000 new cases this year. It is the third most commonly-diagnosed cancer in American men and women. The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center urges people to get screened for colorectal cancer. The US Preventative Services Task […]
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Each year, about255,000 women and 200,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The Ellie Fund is a nonprofit that supports patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer....
LEWISTON — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on the third-most diagnosed cancer in the United State. Central Maine Healthcare gastroenterologist Kanishka Bhattacharya, MD, stresses that early detection is crucial in preventing the onset of colorectal cancer. Dr. Bhattacharya said that colorectal cancer usually...
In the wake of John Andretti’s death in January 2020 from colon cancer, the Andretti Autosport team has remained active in honoring its former driver and cousin of team owner Michael Andretti. And with a new partnership formed with the North Carolina’s Northeast Digestive Health Center, the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign has received another boost as it “will provide colonoscopies free of charge to select low-income patients from a local free and charitable clinic that serves people who have no health insurance and limited access to health care” at its Concord base.
New research out this week confirms what many doctors had feared. Cancer screenings dropped significantly during the pandemic. Research, published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, examined data from the Ontario Cancer Registry and found the week-to-week rate of cancer diagnosis dropped 34.3% in March of 2020.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and the disease has found its way into the headlines as of late. In 2020, it took the life of acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43. This year, it caused the death of a respected ESPN reporter, 44-year-old Jeff Dickerson, orphaning his son.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March is known as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women. “The reason for the screening is it not only catches the precancerous polyps earlier and prevents cancer....
This article is the part of a monthly series of stories focused on cancer issues. Denver7 is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Support Community, Colorado Cancer Coalition and Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE to bring you these stories, tips and resources.
Each March, we recognize National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States. Colorectal cancer is also called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where it starts. The colon and the rectum are part of the large intestine, which is part of the digestive system. These two cancers are often grouped together because they have a lot in common.
An Iowa native won more than $80,000 on a new Netflix baking competition. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. The school board for the Iowa City Community School district is expected to approve a resolution in opposition to a new law on transgender athletes in Iowa schools.
Comments / 0