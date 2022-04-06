ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

Keller: Biography of a failure

By Harold Keller
L'Observateur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABRAHAM LINCOLN – BIOGRAPHY OF A FAILURE. Less than one year of formal schooling. Failed in business in 1831. Defeated for legislature, ’32. Again failed in business, ’33. Elected to legislature, ’34. Fiancee died, ’35. Defeated for Speaker, ’38. Defeated for Elector,...

www.lobservateur.com

