Saint James Parish, LA

Hospital mammo team receives Excellence Award

Cover picture for the articleLUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital’s 3D Mammography Team was recently recognized with a Skin Marking in Mammography Excellence Award from Beekley Medical for clear communication and precise interpretation for the best patient care. St. James Parish Hospital mammography techs use a multi-shape skin marking system—specialized stickers—to...

