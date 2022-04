Anime Japan is set to reveal plenty of new information about some of the biggest series running in the medium of anime today, with the likes of Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer being just a few of the franchises set to have panels this weekend. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has announced that it will be a part of the upcoming convention, revealing some of the information that the shonen franchise will be diving into while also stating that several voice actors from the television series will be making appearances.

