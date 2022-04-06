ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bruins Squander Early Lead, Fall to Red Wings in Detroit

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT - The Bruins' three-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night with a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Despite being on the second end of a back-to-back, Boston came out firing and grabbed a 2-0 lead behind tallies from Erik Haula and...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
News 8 WROC

Red Wings start season with 5-0 loss in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings kicked off the 2022 season in Toledo, Ohio at Fifth Third Field taking on Detroit’s top Minor League affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. The Wings dropped the season opener, 5-0. Right-handed pitcher Jackson Tetreault got the Opening Day honors, the first of his career, and toed the rubber against […]
TOLEDO, OH
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a blowout loss to the Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning figured they'd had broken out of their funk when they won four-straight games a week ago to end a three-game losing skid. "I thought we'd kind of turned a corner a bit," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "Clearly, we haven't." The Lightning were left with...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a third-straight defeat

The Tampa Bay Lightning want to round their game into playoff form with three weeks left in the regular season, but, right now, they just need a win. The Lightning lost for the third-consecutive game on Wednesday after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. In the previous two Stanley Cup seasons, the Bolts were noted for their ability to keep one loss from turning into two and shutting down losing skids before they could happen.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

'PRETTY COOL TO THINK ABOUT'

ANAHEIM - It's a massive milestone for Trevor Lewis. Playing 800 regular-season NHL games is an impressive feat. But that said, the game itself is an important one to the Flames as they look to build another lengthy win streak in their quest to capture the Pacific Division. So, it...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Separated by just one point in the standings, the Kings face off against the Oilers for the last time this regular season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. When: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Watch: Bally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
NHL

Beecher Looking Forward to Frozen Four Appearance at TD Garden

BOSTON - Barely a day away from his first-ever NCAA Frozen Four appearance, Bruins prospect John Beecher finally got to see TD Garden for the first time on Tuesday - the same day as his 21st birthday. "This was actually my first time at the Garden, yesterday when we arrived,"...
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit faces Winnipeg, aims to end road losing streak

LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid. The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HIT IT AS HARD AS I CAN'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Ducks. "That was nice. I had - I don't know how many chances to do it. I think I hit every defenceman on their team at least once, so it was nice to hit the net." ON WALKING IN...
NHL
NHL

FUTURE WATCH: Savoie sends Denver to Frozen Four championship

EDMONTON, AB - Clutch Carter has done it again, folks. Less than two weeks after scoring the game-winning goal with 6:16 remaining in Denver's 2-1 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in the West Regional Final, Oilers 2020 fourth-round draft pick Carter Savoie sent his Pioneers to the Frozen Four national championship with sudden-death heroics on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
NHL

ROCK-SOLID PERFORMANCE

ANAHEIM - It was a heckuva time to score your first goal of the season. Michael Stone was playing in his seventh game of the season Wednesday night, which just so happened to be his 500th career NHL tilt. With Calgary up 2-1 and the Ducks pressing for the equalizer,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

MTL@NJD: Game recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens exploded for seven goals at Prudential Center on Thursday, beating the New Jersey Devils by a score of 7-4. With Paul Byron and Justin Barron staying home in Montreal, Tyler Pitlick, Kale Clague, and Chris Wideman drew back into the lineup. Jordan Harris was a healthy scratch.
NHL
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Reinhart on a roll; Ekblad making progress

SUNRISE, Fla. - I don't think it's fair to say Sam Reinhart is heating up. But that's only because he's really never cooled down. Reaching new heights during his first season in South Florida, the 26-year-old forward has been a beacon of consistency for the Panthers. Setting career-highs in goals (26) and points (68) with 12 games still left on the schedule, he's registered at least one point in 34 of his last 48 games.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Devils Bested by Habs | GAME STORY

Montreal scored the opening goal five minutes into the game and never trailed in an eventual 7-4 victory against New Jersey Thursday night at Prudential Center. The Devils, who went 0 for 4 on the homestand and have lost five straight, received goals from Tomas Tatar, A.J. Greer, Ty Smith and Jesper Bratt.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Matthews scores 55th, 56th goals, sets Maple Leafs record against Stars

Forward passes Vaive for most by Toronto player in single season. Auston Matthews breaks Rick Vaive's single-season goals record, as his 55th of the season comes on a power play that gives Toronto a 2-1 lead. 00:42 •. Auston Matthews set a Toronto Maple Leafs record when he scored his...
NHL

