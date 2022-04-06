Juan Ignacio Dinenno's brace hands Pumas advantage over Cruz Azul

Following a CONCACAF Champions League loss on a snowy pitch to the New England Revolution on March 9, Pumas UNAM star Sebastian Saucedo knew that all hope was not lost. Down 3-0 after the first leg of their quarterfinals matchup, Pumas and Saucedo stunned their Major League Soccer rivals in the second leg one week later that featured a remarkable 3-0 comeback of their own in Mexico City. Saucedo, a 25-year-old Real Salt Lake product that has previously represented the United States on the youth international level, scored the third goal of the night that eventually pushed the CCL series to penalties. Once there, Pumas secured a stunning place in the semis with a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO