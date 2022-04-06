ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Ignacio Dinenno's brace hands Pumas advantage over Cruz Azul

By Reuters
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Ignacio Dinenno's two first-half goals led Pumas to a 2-1 win over visiting Cruz Azul in Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg. The second leg will be...

