ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River County, OR

SKELETAL REMAINS FROM 2009 COLD CASE IDENTIFIED IN HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OREGON

clayconews.com
 1 day ago

OREGON STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER'S OFFICE AND PARABON NANOLABS ASSIST HOOD RIVER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN IDENTIFYING SKELETAL REMAINS FROM 2009 COLD CASE. Please note: The name of the identified decedent is being kept private at the request of family members. HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hood River County, OR
State
Oregon State
Hood River County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

Sherri Papini is released from jail on $120,000 bond after her arrest for faking 2016 kidnapping

A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents has been released from jail.A federal judge allowed Sherri Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond on Tuesday. Ms Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment and surrender her passport as conditions of her release.Wearing a gray hoodie and keeping her head down, Ms Papini ran out the doors of the jail in Sacramento and, embraced by friends or family, dashed to a car past a throng of reporters and photographers shouting questions.During a virtual detention...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Moore
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Database#Genetic Genealogy#Dna Phenotyping#The Oregon State Police#Caucasian#Codis
Houston Chronicle

Skeletal remains found in shallow grave near Anahuac

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose remains were discovered Saturday in a rural area of Chambers County. A passerby reported seeing human bones in a shallow grave near Anahuac, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday. The sheriff’s department excavated the grave, recovering “what...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Body Identified in 33 Year Old Cold Case

TRENTON, Ga — On December 16, 1988, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Dade County. “It was off I-59 northbound, just inside of Dade County, about 5.3 miles just inside the Georgia line,” said Joe Montgomery of the GBI. After 34...
DADE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy