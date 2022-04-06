ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Virtual Webinar: Homework Help: What's Behind the Struggle?

cityofbowie.org
 1 day ago

Bowie Youth & Services presents a virtual gathering to help families...

www.cityofbowie.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Middle school teacher played loud music on campus in an effort to disrupt state testing because he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them chance to take the test again

The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Mail

Children are missing out on bedtime stories because their parents are too busy working to read to them

As many as one in four Australian children are missing out on bedtime stories because of their time-poor parents, research has found. While nearly three in four parents believe the night time ritual offers an important bonding experience and helps them connect, a quarter of Aussie kids are only read to once a week - or not at all, according to the Oxford Children's Language Australia study.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

Expert Tips to Better Co-Parent, Even When You're In a Two-Parent Household

Co-parenting can be difficult, especially if your relationship with your ex is rocky. Tips from parenting experts—and moms and dads who've been there and survived—can help make the experience a little easier. But parents who are no longer romantically involved aren't the only ones who can benefit from co-parenting tips and techniques. It turns out that the basics of good co-parenting are pretty good goals, whatever shape your family takes. Applying them in a two-parent household is also a good idea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
City
Bowie, MD
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Pro Parent: Parents can help teach children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
Psych Centra

Do You Know How to Manage Your Emotions and Why It Matters?

If you notice that balancing and controlling your emotions is challenging, developing emotional regulation skills can help. Emotional regulation is the ability to recognize, manage, and respond to your emotions. When you don’t know how to regulate emotions, these can get a hold of you and impact the way you...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy