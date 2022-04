For many years all it took to prosecute a person accused of a petty offense in Hawaii was the prosecutor’s signature. Then, late last year in State v. Thompson, the Supreme Court of Hawaii ruled unanimously that prosecutors must comply with a 130-year-old law requiring a signed affidavit or official declaration from a complainant in order to file criminal charges. That decision led to the dismissal of more than 1,000 misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases — and to widespread lamentations that requiring prosecutors to obey the law was a step too far.

