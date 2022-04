Terry Smith, here coaching his team at Elkhart Central, played a role in helping South Carolina win the NCAA Women’s National Championship earlier this week. Elkhart Truth Photo

Terry Smith walked into the office of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley in September and admits he didn’t know what to expect.

Smith, the former boys basketball coach at Elkhart Central, had sent out hundreds of emails to women’s basketball coaches throughout the country last summer on how he could help their team win more games.