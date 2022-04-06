ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Opening this spring: A high-tech lab researching livestock diseases

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is wrapping up at a new biological research lab in Manhattan, Kansas, where researchers will study vaccines and treatments for highly contagious diseases that affect livestock and humans. The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF, will be the first biosafety level 4 lab — the highest biosafety...

www.wisfarmer.com

Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA announces resources to expand meat and poultry processing

Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) can access new technical assistance provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA is also now accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding...
AGRICULTURE
Ashe County's Newspaper

Missouri poultry industry scrambles to contain avian flu

(The Center Square) – Consumers have no health risk of getting avian flu if they eat poultry, but producers are anxious about the virus killing flocks and causing shortages and price increases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri is one of 13 states with commercial and backyard...
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA-NIFA invests over $13M to treat,  eradicate livestock diseases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) today announced an investment of over $13 million in research that explores novel therapies and prevention strategies for animal diseases that cost the agricultural industry billions worldwide. “The health of agricultural animals is critical to ensuring the...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Air Force Lab Launches Hypersonic Research Rocket

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory launched a hypersonic research rocket Monday evening from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The move comes as the U.S. continues to play catch up with Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons. Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia had used...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
AGRICULTURE
Tampa Bay Times

COVID spurs research breakthroughs for cancer, chronic diseases

The billions of dollars invested in covid vaccines and COVID-19 research so far are expected to yield medical and scientific dividends for decades, helping doctors battle influenza, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and far more diseases. “This is just the start,” said Dr. Judith James, vice president of clinical affairs for the...
CANCER
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's third case of bird flu confirmed in flock of 400,000 broiler chickens

Nebraska has confirmed its third case of bird flu, and second in a commercial flock of chickens. The state Department of Agriculture said the highly contagious disease was found in a flock of 400,000 broiler chickens in Butler County, within the 6.2-mile control zone around a farm of 570,000 broiler chickens where the disease was discovered earlier this week.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
Click2Houston.com

Sleepy trucker tech taking shape in Houston lab

HOUSTON – The problem of sleepy drivers is so pervasive, and such a threat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now studies the problem. The National Highway Traffic Administration estimates there are about 100,000 drowsy driver related accidents reported to police. Those accidents result in approximately 800 deaths and 50,000 injuries.
HOUSTON, TX

