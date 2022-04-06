ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pusha T Enlists JAY-Z and Pharrell for New Single "Neck & Wrist"

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePusha T continues to tease fans with his DAYTONA followup with the new single “Neck & Wrist,” which features contributions from JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams. Clocking in at three-and-a-half...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Addresses Misconstrued "U Don't Know" Bar After Pusha T's Arby's Track

Pusha T is currently in rollout mode for his forthcoming album. After dropping "Diet Coke" and assisting Nigo on "Hear Me Clearly," the rapper followed up with another surprising drop -- a song for Arby's. The rapper released a new diss track aimed at McDonald's in Arby's new commercial for their spicy fish sandwich, which journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy pointed out included a reference to Jay-Z's "U Don't Know" ("Look, I could sell water to a whale").
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Nas Demands Flowers With Stellar Performance At 2022 Grammys: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’  classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
NME

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay Z on ‘City Of Gods’

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay-Z on his recent Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys team-up ‘City Of Gods’, according to one of his collaborators. The track was released last month and will feature on Fivio Foreign’s upcoming debut album, ‘B.I.B.L.E’. It also appears on the ‘V2.22.22 Miami’ version of ‘Donda 2’ that West shared via his Stem Player last month.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Daytona
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Pusha T's New Album His "Best Body Of Work"

We're slowly approaching Pusha T season, and it appears the fortunate ones who've already heard the Virginia MC's forthcoming project are confident that it's an album of the year contender. Most recently, Charlamagne Tha God expressed nothing but praise for Pusha's T's forthcoming project, labeling it "his best body of work" yet.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray Tries To Outsmart Charlamagne Tha God While Discussing Pusha T

New York, NY – Coi Leray sat down with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 6) to discuss her forthcoming debut album Trendsetter. During the conversation, the 24-year-old rapper found herself in a sparring match with co-host Charlamagne Tha God as they discussed Pusha T’s relevancy and other “older” MCs after he blatantly told her, “I’m 43. I don’t think your music is for me.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & More

We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

For Nigo, Tyler The Creator Drops “Come On, Let’s Go” With Pharrell

In support of Fashion Icon and recording artist Nigo‘s first release in two decades, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams drop the official visual for their collaboration with the Bape creator from the upcoming album, titled “Come On, Let’s Go.”. Directed by Tyler Okonma, Pharrell himself produces...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Drama Settles Lil Wayne Vs. Jeezy For Best "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Debate

DJ Drama weighed in on a long-running debate on whether Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 or Jeezy's Trap or Die is the best Gangsta Grillz project ever. Performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Drama labeled Trap or Die "the best mixtape of all time," but he walked back that statement during an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal afterward.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

