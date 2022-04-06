ScHoolboy Q Drops First Solo Single in Three Years, "Soccer Dad"

Click here to read the full article. Though Kanye West was banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the rapper still wound up taking home two Grammy wins at the 64th annual award show: one for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Hurricane” and one for Best Rap Song with his Jay-Z assisted collaboration, “Jail.” With those new wins, both Hov and Ye are now tied as the rappers with the most Grammy wins with 24 trophies each. The Brooklyn-bred mogul, though, still holds the throne as the rapper with the most Grammy nominations—83, to be exact.More from VIBE.comKanye West Cancels Coachella...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO