ScHoolboy Q Drops First Solo Single in Three Years, "Soccer Dad"

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScHoolboy Q is back with his first solo single in three years, “Soccer Dad.”. Produced by Fu, Skyehutch and TaeBeast, “Soccer Dad” hears the Top Dawg Entertainment staple proudly touch...

Vibe

Kanye West And Jay-Z Tie As The Rappers With Most Grammy Wins

Click here to read the full article. Though Kanye West was banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the rapper still wound up taking home two Grammy wins at the 64th annual award show: one for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Hurricane” and one for Best Rap Song with his Jay-Z assisted collaboration, “Jail.” With those new wins, both Hov and Ye are now tied as the rappers with the most Grammy wins with 24 trophies each. The Brooklyn-bred mogul, though, still holds the throne as the rapper with the most Grammy nominations—83, to be exact.More from VIBE.comKanye West Cancels Coachella...
Vibe

Nas Demands Flowers With Stellar Performance At 2022 Grammys: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’  classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Thanks 21 Savage For Getting Him His First Grammy Award

The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night but some of the biggest stars in hip-hop were notably missing, despite their nominations. Kanye West and Drakeweren't in the crowd last night, nor was Cardi B, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Up." J. Cole didn't pull up either, but that's because of prior engagements. The return of Dreamville Fest took place in Raleigh, NC this weekend where some of the biggest artists -- Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, etc. -- hit the stage.
Pitchfork

Kanye West, the Weeknd, and Lil Baby Win Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammys

Kanye West, the Weeknd, and Lil Baby have won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award at the 2022 Grammys for their Donda song “Hurricane.” They beat out fellow nominees J. Cole (“Pride Is the Devil” with Lil Baby), Doja Cat (“Need to Know”), Lil Nas X (“Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow), and Tyler, the Creator (“WusYaName” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign).
thesource.com

For Nigo, Tyler The Creator Drops “Come On, Let’s Go” With Pharrell

In support of Fashion Icon and recording artist Nigo‘s first release in two decades, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams drop the official visual for their collaboration with the Bape creator from the upcoming album, titled “Come On, Let’s Go.”. Directed by Tyler Okonma, Pharrell himself produces...
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & More

We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dj Chose Drops "MULTI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, & More

DJ Chose has been making big waves out of Houston, Texas as of late. His viral hit "Thick" was given a boost thanks to a remix from Megan Thee Stallion, and since that time, he has been making good use of this moment by collaborating with some big artists. For instance, he just released his new album called MULTI, and it is packed with some pretty massive features.
Complex

Denzel Curry Enlists T-Pain for New Song and Video “Troubles”

Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Denzel Curry tapped T-Pain for his latest single “Troubles.”. Produced by Kenny Beats and DJ Khalil, the new song arrives alongside a video coming on the heels of the previously released visuals “Zatoichi” and “Walkin.” All three tracks will appear on Melt My Eyez See Your Future.
Complex

Savannah Ré Drops “Fiji,” Her First Single of 2022

Juno winner and recent third-time nominee Savannah Ré has just shared her first release of 2022, “Fiji,” as well as a visualizer for the track. A lushly produced single featuring sampled harps that dance over a trap beat, “Fiji” details a clingy lover that Ré loves to entertain. “So needy/On the phone every time you leave me/Know you thinkin’ ‘bout it as your Fiji/Know it’s second nature when you see me,” she sings.
