Outdoor Siren Test

The City of Sulphur Springs plans to test the warning sirens throughout the city at lunch time Thursday, March 24, 2022, to ensure all are functioning properly, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs. This will only be a test, conducted around 12 p.m.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO