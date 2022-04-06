ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Outdoor Siren Test

 1 day ago

Monthly countywide siren test will occur on the scheduled dates unless:. 2. A severe weather...

Lima News

Statewide tornado siren test planned Wednesday

LIMA — There will be a state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 23. All 50 sirens in Allen County will be tested on that date. Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week runs through Saturday. People are advised that it is a good time to be sure that emergency preparedness plans are in place for severe weather as well as fire or other emergencies that might be experienced at home or at work.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County siren tests to resume

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A familiar sound will return to Outagamie County along with the warming weather. The county's emergency management department will resume its outdoor warning siren tests every Saturday at noon, beginning this weekend. Emergency management officials remind the public that the sirens are intended for outdoor warning...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Cadrene Heslop

Historical Tornado Report Record Broken

March had many active systems. Weather personnel issued more than 400 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for almost two dozen states. March 2022 saw temperatures getting warmer. It was a warm month. Indeed. Many states also experienced rainy conditions. But these changes created the perfect situation for classic springtime storms. And a cluster of inclement weather formed across many states, causing property damage.
WHIZ

State Tornado Siren Test Cancelled

The statewide tornado siren test won’t happen as planned on Wednesday. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the state decided to cancel the test after the weather forecast showed a chance for some stormy weather. Jadwin said the first test of the tornado sirens will now take...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
KSST Radio

Warning Sirens To Be Tested March 24 In Sulphur Springs

The City of Sulphur Springs plans to test the warning sirens throughout the city at lunch time Thursday, March 24, 2022, to ensure all are functioning properly, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs. This will only be a test, conducted around 12 p.m.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mid-Hudson News Network

Indian Point siren test scheduled for Wednesday morning

BUCHANAN — The Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens will sound during a test of the system on Wednesday, March 23 between 10:30 and 11 a.m. As part of the test, sirens will sound at full volume for approximately four minutes in Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
KCRG.com

Mechanicsville to reinstall outdoor siren in time for severe weather season

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Mechanicsville has been without an outdoor warning siren for several months now, but one official said the siren will be working again soon. It’s now been two weeks since deadly tornadoes ripped through Iowa. The March 5 storms killed seven people, including two children. During that storm, the National Weather Service’s communication system malfunctioned, causing a several-minute delay in wireless emergency alerts going to people’s phones.
MECHANICSVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Sirens to sound in Iowa: Multiple areas to test sirens Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday's rain comes one day before multiple municipalities in Iowa will hold tornado drills. That tornado drill takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, don’t be surprised when the tornado sirens sound. When the sirens sound, everyone is encouraged to practice the...
IOWA STATE
News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow To Upgrade Tornado Sirens

The City of Broken Arrow is preparing for the official start of severe weather season by upgrading the city’s tornado sirens. City leaders say the current sirens work, but they want to make them more effective to ensure everyone in the city can hear the sirens at the same time.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota, and today's focus is understanding the threats from flooding. Floods claim nearly 200 lives annually, force 300,000 persons from their homes, and result in property damage in excess of 2 billion dollars. Characteristically, 75 percent of flash flood deaths occur at night with half of the victims dying in their automobiles or other vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE

