High winds, red flag warning have Colorado fire departments on alert

How windy did it get yesterday, April 5, 2022, in the great state of Colorado? Here are a few examples that might help put things into perspective. Simply put, it was darn windy on Tuesday, April 5. Here's a breakdown of wind speeds at various locations around Colorado, and how those figures translate into the daily world.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning in Colorado on Saturday, as dangerous fire weather and potentially record breaking heat makes its way to the state this weekend. The warning will be in effect between 12 PM and 8 AM for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano,...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A smoke shop in a high-traffic area of Abilene caught fire Saturday morning, inflicting thousands of dollars in damages. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) arrived to Right Direction CBD, in the 3300 block of South 1st Street, just before 7:45 a.m., to find smoke exiting the back of the […]
Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
A location just down the road from Colorado recorded a not-so-toasty temperature of -16 degrees this morning, Friday, March 18, 2022, making it the coldest place in the contiguous United States. A big "sorry" to anyone who believed we are only 48 hours away from the official first day of...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Red Flag warning has been issued for much of Green Country until 9 p.m. Sunday. Residents in Craig, Creek, Okfuskee, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties should avoid outdoor burning on Sunday due to strong winds, warmer temperatures and low humidity.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a red flag fire alert for Berkeley County and the rest of the state.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to a combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity and strong winds, the National Weather Service has placed the entire Cape Fear under a Fire Danger Statement or Red Flag Warning through 8:00 pm. The Fire Danger Statement includes Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The NC Forest Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in central North Carolina as of 11:10 a.m. Saturday. A Red Flag Warning is issued when there is an ongoing or imminent critical fire weather pattern and when fire conditions are ongoing or expected occur shortly. “The Red Flag Warning is […]
WPDE — The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert Friday that is effective at 6 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the alert is to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire. Forecasts are calling for low relative...
Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday afternoon across the western parts of North Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for a dozen counties to the west of of DFW.
Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday. The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir. #ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to a car in Colorado. We have found the one for you. With a sheer need for speed coupled with only 800 made in a year, this car is sure to give you a run for your money.
