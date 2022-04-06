ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

High winds, red flag warning have Colorado fire departments on alert

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mandl normally wears the same outfit to work...

It Was This Windy Yesterday In Colorado

How windy did it get yesterday, April 5, 2022, in the great state of Colorado? Here are a few examples that might help put things into perspective. Simply put, it was darn windy on Tuesday, April 5. Here's a breakdown of wind speeds at various locations around Colorado, and how those figures translate into the daily world.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
Red Flag warning issued for parts of Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Red Flag warning has been issued for much of Green Country until 9 p.m. Sunday. Residents in Craig, Creek, Okfuskee, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties should avoid outdoor burning on Sunday due to strong winds, warmer temperatures and low humidity.
Fire Danger Statement, Red Flag Warning in effect for the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to a combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity and strong winds, the National Weather Service has placed the entire Cape Fear under a Fire Danger Statement or Red Flag Warning through 8:00 pm. The Fire Danger Statement includes Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New...
Red Flag Warning of high fire danger in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The NC Forest Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in central North Carolina as of 11:10 a.m. Saturday. A Red Flag Warning is issued when there is an ongoing or imminent critical fire weather pattern and when fire conditions are ongoing or expected occur shortly. “The Red Flag Warning is […]
Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert issued to discourage outdoor burning

WPDE — The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert Friday that is effective at 6 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the alert is to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire. Forecasts are calling for low relative...
Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Extreme Fire Danger Leads to Red Flag Warnings West of Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Critical fire weather conditions are expected Sunday afternoon across the western parts of North Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for a dozen counties to the west of of DFW. WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: 1) Red Flag Warning today (critical fire weather conditions) 2) Cold front arrives Monday afternoon; strong-severe storm potential (east of I-35E) Hope everyone is having a wonderful weekend and enjoying all the sunshine! Thanks to our time change overnight, we’ll see the sun set about an hour later this evening as our days become longer. The flip side of that – our...
Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004 013...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...079...080 081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 to 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a working structure fire Tuesday. The CSFD first reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. at 6560 Foxdale Cir. #ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to basement fire appeared first on KRDO.
