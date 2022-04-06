ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

By ADAM BEAM and STEFANIE DAZIO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSgLG_0f0hJK9v00
APTOPIX Sacramento Mass Shooting Antoinette Walker cries on the shoulder of Frank Turner as Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Walker is the older sister of De'vazia Turner, who was shot and killed during a mass shooting a day earlier. Frank Turner and Penelope Scott are the mother and father of De'vazia Turner. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) (Jose Carlos Fajardo)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed in a mass shooting in California's capital city are being remembered by their friends and family as police worked to piece together what happened when two groups of men connected to gangs opened fire over the weekend.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. Two of the 12 people wounded are suspects connected to the bloodshed, police said.

Police on Wednesday said evidence shows there were at least five people firing in the gang-related shootout. Authorities have arrested the two brothers in connection but have not disclosed what their alleged roles were in the shooting.

Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire, Sacramento police said Tuesday morning. When his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, he will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

On Monday, authorities booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. He appeared in court briefly Tuesday and remains held in jail without bail.

Defense lawyer Linda Parisi said Tuesday that an effort to seek Dandrae Martin’s release on bail will depend on whether prosecutors bring stiffer charges.

Few details about the shooting investigation have been made public as police comb through evidence gathered from what Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester called a complex crime scene. Witnesses have submitted more than 170 videos and photos taken during and shortly after the shooting.

On Wednesday, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers remained near the crime scene on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing.

The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De'vazia Turner, 29.

DE’VAZIA TURNER

Turner had four young children, including a 3-year-old daughter named Penelope with sticky fingers. But his bright yellow Mercedes CLS was always clean.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Turner played football from a young age until a knee injury slowed him down. He worked as a manager for an inventory company, keeping a close eye on things his mother might like and letting her know when they would go on sale.

“He was a protector,” his mother, Penelope Scott, said. “Raising him as a single mom, you know, he took the role of being the man of the house. He took care of everything.”

He worked out with his dad, Frank Turner, five days a week. When they weren’t pumping iron, they were probably talking about cars. They both had old Buicks — Turner’s was a 1973 while his dad’s was a 1970 — and Turner had big plans for his. He had just ordered a new stereo and a steering wheel with a cherry wood finish.

Frank Turner said he plans to finish his son’s car, including painting it to include images of De’vazia’s face for his kids to see.

“I want them to see their daddy when they see that car,” Frank Turner said.

De’vazia Turner had visited his mother on Saturday, eating leftover pork chops and taking a shower before briefly falling asleep on her couch. When he woke up, he said he was going out — a rarity for him, because he works so much, Scott said.

Scott woke up at around 1 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep. She was looking at her phone when she got a call that her son had been killed.

“Your kids are supposed to bury you. You’re not supposed to do that,” she said. “I’m grateful that he has a legacy with his children. However, you know, he’s 29. He didn’t make it to 30.”

The last time Frank Turner saw his son was at the auto shop where they were working on their cars. After his son’s death, a friend called Frank Turner and told him the shop’s security cameras had picked up their conversation.

He watched the video — a father and son spending time together on something they loved — and he cried.

JOHNTAYA ALEXANDER

Alexander was just shy of turning 22 when she was killed, her father told the Los Angeles Times. Her birthday was at the end of the month.

She hoped to become a social worker who worked with children and was a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, John Alexander told the newspaper.

His daughter’s name was a combination of his own and his older sister’s, he told the Times.

“She was just beginning her life,” he told the newspaper, sobbing. “Stop all this senseless shooting.”

MELINDA DAVIS

Davis was a "very sassy lady" who lived on the streets of Sacramento near the shooting site, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Shawn Peter, a guide with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership who had known Davis for 15 years, told the newspaper that she had been homeless and lived in the area on and off for a decade.

Officials had helped her find housing before the pandemic began but she had returned to the downtown business district in recent months, Peter said. A small bouquet of purple roses with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace” was left on the street in her memory.

“Melinda was a very eccentric individual, a very sassy lady,” he told the newspaper. “This was her world, 24/7.”

Davis was a periodic guest at Maryhouse, a daytime center for women and children experiencing homelessness, from 2016 to 2018, director Shannon Stevens said in an email to The Associated Press. Stevens recalled her as kind but someone who did not do well in crowds. She was seeking housing services at the time.

“This was a space she came to find respite from the trauma of living on the streets of our city,” Sacramento Loaves & Fishes, which runs the Maryhouse program, said in a statement.

A memorial for Davis near the shooting site featured a card with messages, including one that said, “Melinda, we're sorry Sacramento failed you. You deserved better.”

SERGIO HARRIS

Described by family members as the life of the party, Harris was a frequent presence at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting scene.

"My son was a very vivacious young man," his mother, Pamela Harris, told KCRA-TV. "Fun to be around, liked to party, smiling all the time. Don't bother people. For this to happen is crazy. I'm just to the point right now, I don't know what to do. I don't even feel like this is real. I feel like this is a dream."

His family members congregated at the crime scene Sunday after they hadn't heard from him for hours. Later that day, Harris was the first victim publicly identified by the coroner.

“This is a sad and terrible act of violence that took the lives of many,” his wife, Leticia Harris, told KCRA-TV. “I want answers so I can have closure for my children.”

YAMILE MARTINEZ-ANDRADE

Martinez-Andrade was killed in front of her best friend, according to KXTV-TV.

She was described as someone who “brought light to the room,” the station reported, and had a positive outlook.

“There was never a dull moment with her. She has a beautiful heart and a beautiful mind. Everyone misses her so much," her best friend, who was not named, told KXTV-TV.

JOSHUA HOYE-LUCCHESI

Hoye-Lucchesi was born and raised in Sacramento and his survivors include his mother, his girlfriend and six young children, KCRA 3 reported.

“I never wanted kids, and if I said if I was to have a kid, I just wanted a boy. And I was blessed with a boy,” Sherilyn Hoye told the TV station.

Hoye-Lucchesi's girlfriend called Hoye at 2:45 a.m. to tell her the tragic news. She later saw painful images on social media.

“It was a post of my son on the ground dead. It was sent to me through Instagram. My son was lying on the ground dead,” Hoye told KCRA.

A memorial with white and blue balloons, candles and two empty bottles of Hennessy was left a block from the shooting in honor of Hoye-Lucchesi. On the ground, someone wrote “Josh" in what appeared to be blue paint.

“I love and miss you. Foreva n my heart!" someone wrote in black marker on a white balloon shaped like a star. “Things will never be the same," read another balloon.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Turner
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping

A man kidnapped and killed an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday.Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He's been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a charge of kidnapping Naomi Irion.Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012.Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Homelessness
WREG

Suspect arrested in Arkansas mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have announced the arrest of a man in a shooting at a Dumas, Arkansas car show that killed one person and injured 27 on Saturday. Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday morning after he was released from a Dumas hospital, police said. He’s been charged with […]
DUMAS, AR
WTOP

Philadelphia police say September mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS New York

Marking 1 year since deadly mass shooting at Atlanta spas

NEW YORK -- There were gatherings across the nation Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Atlanta.All of the victims were of Asian descent. It compelled more people here in New York City to join the movement to fight back and end the violence and murder.Desperate calls to stop Asian hate intensified after, on March 16, 2021, a gunman opened fire at three separate spas in Atlanta, killing eight people, including six Asian women."He was so deliberate in his desire to kill Asian women that he drove 27 miles between the spas to ensure he would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy