Public Safety

Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes

By AMANDA SEITZ and ARIJETA LAJKA, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false. Denouncing news as fake or spreading false reports to...

#Ukraine#Kremlin#Ukrainians#The Associated Press#Maxar Technology
