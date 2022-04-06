Prep roundup: 4 players rack up multiple hits as Hatton beats Tanner

HATTON — Four Hatton players recorded multiple hits as the Hornets rolled past Tanner 15-0 in high school softball on Tuesday.

Dagen Brown and Kailyn Quails had two hits and three RBIs each for Hatton, while Ashlyn Potter added two hits and two RBIs. Bradyn Mitchell had two hits and one RBI, and Chloe Gargis had a double and two RBIs.

Potter pitched three innings for the win, allowing two just while striking out five.

Hatton 15, Tanner 0: Mitchell pitched three hitless innings for Hatton, striking out five while walking one.

Mitchell led the offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Potter, Katie Dawson and Arlie Rae Armstrong added two hits and one RBI each.

West Morgan 6, Priceville 1: Kyle Russell went 3-for-4 with a homer and one RBI for West Morgan.

Cailey Barbee homered and drove in a run for the Rebels, while Zoey Brewington and Chasity Rikard added two hits each. Brylynn Bolan had a hit and one RBI and Jonie Weems drove in one run.

Abby Lindsey pitched seven innings to earn the win, allowing one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts.

Bentley Black had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Priceville. Katee King had two hits.

Hazel Green 11, Athens 10: Hazel Green scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a win on Tuesday.

Morgan Stiles had three hits and one RBI for Athens, while Anna Carder added two hits and one RBI. Emily Simon singled and drove in two runs, and Haley Waggoner had two hits.

West Morgan 7, Grissom 0: Lindsey was dominant for the Rebels on Monday, striking out 15 over seven innings in a no-hitter.

Lindsey allowed just a pair of walks and added a hit and one RBI at the plate. Russell had a hit and three RBIs for West Morgan, while Weems added two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Baseball

Ardmore 12, Lee-Huntsville 2: Mason Billions homered and drove in four runs to lead Ardmore.

Drew Daly had four hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Seth Frame and Preston Patterson added two hits and two RBIs each.

Patterson pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Elkmont 12, Athens Bible School 0: Mykell Murrah pitched a no-hitter for Elkmont on Monday, striking out 13 while giving up just two walks over five innings.

Murrah also homered and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Ryan Boyd tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Chance Pepper had a double and one RBI.

Soccer

Danville boys 1, Hartselle 0: Justin Hanline scored on an assist from JoJo Whisenant to propel Danville to a win on Tuesday.

Kevin Castillo had six saves in goal for the Hawks.

Danville girls 3, West Point 0: Angel Boston scored a pair of goals for Danville.

Layla Sherrill had a goal and an assist for the Hawks (10-0), while Addie Chenault added one assist. Elisabeth Hand had 10 saves.

West Morgan girls 7, Haleyville 0: Brandy Hernandez scored five goals to lead West Morgan past Haleyville on Tuesday in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 play.

Madison Parker and Stacy Blanco had one goal each for the Rebels (6-7, 4-2), while Jackye Delgado added an assist. Diana Romero was in goal for the shutout.

West Morgan continues play Friday at Hartselle.

Priceville girls 6, Fairview 0: Seventh-grader Mahalia Mendoza had a big night for Priceville, scoring three goals and assisting on a fourth in an area win.

Anna Katherine Hopkins had one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs (7-3-1, 5-0), while Carly Jo Nelson and Mae Vick added one goal each. Tori Staats had 12 saves in recording the shutout.

Whitesburg Christian girls 5, West Morgan 2: Hernandez had one goal and one assist for West Morgan on Monday. Briseydi Dorsett also had a goal for the Rebels and Romero had nine saves.