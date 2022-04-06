ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner, AL

Prep roundup: 4 players rack up multiple hits as Hatton beats Tanner

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

HATTON — Four Hatton players recorded multiple hits as the Hornets rolled past Tanner 15-0 in high school softball on Tuesday.

Dagen Brown and Kailyn Quails had two hits and three RBIs each for Hatton, while Ashlyn Potter added two hits and two RBIs. Bradyn Mitchell had two hits and one RBI, and Chloe Gargis had a double and two RBIs.

Potter pitched three innings for the win, allowing two just while striking out five.

Hatton 15, Tanner 0: Mitchell pitched three hitless innings for Hatton, striking out five while walking one.

Mitchell led the offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Potter, Katie Dawson and Arlie Rae Armstrong added two hits and one RBI each.

West Morgan 6, Priceville 1: Kyle Russell went 3-for-4 with a homer and one RBI for West Morgan.

Cailey Barbee homered and drove in a run for the Rebels, while Zoey Brewington and Chasity Rikard added two hits each. Brylynn Bolan had a hit and one RBI and Jonie Weems drove in one run.

Abby Lindsey pitched seven innings to earn the win, allowing one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts.

Bentley Black had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Priceville. Katee King had two hits.

Hazel Green 11, Athens 10: Hazel Green scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a win on Tuesday.

Morgan Stiles had three hits and one RBI for Athens, while Anna Carder added two hits and one RBI. Emily Simon singled and drove in two runs, and Haley Waggoner had two hits.

West Morgan 7, Grissom 0: Lindsey was dominant for the Rebels on Monday, striking out 15 over seven innings in a no-hitter.

Lindsey allowed just a pair of walks and added a hit and one RBI at the plate. Russell had a hit and three RBIs for West Morgan, while Weems added two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Baseball

Ardmore 12, Lee-Huntsville 2: Mason Billions homered and drove in four runs to lead Ardmore.

Drew Daly had four hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Seth Frame and Preston Patterson added two hits and two RBIs each.

Patterson pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Elkmont 12, Athens Bible School 0: Mykell Murrah pitched a no-hitter for Elkmont on Monday, striking out 13 while giving up just two walks over five innings.

Murrah also homered and drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Ryan Boyd tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Chance Pepper had a double and one RBI.

Soccer

Danville boys 1, Hartselle 0: Justin Hanline scored on an assist from JoJo Whisenant to propel Danville to a win on Tuesday.

Kevin Castillo had six saves in goal for the Hawks.

Danville girls 3, West Point 0: Angel Boston scored a pair of goals for Danville.

Layla Sherrill had a goal and an assist for the Hawks (10-0), while Addie Chenault added one assist. Elisabeth Hand had 10 saves.

West Morgan girls 7, Haleyville 0: Brandy Hernandez scored five goals to lead West Morgan past Haleyville on Tuesday in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 play.

Madison Parker and Stacy Blanco had one goal each for the Rebels (6-7, 4-2), while Jackye Delgado added an assist. Diana Romero was in goal for the shutout.

West Morgan continues play Friday at Hartselle.

Priceville girls 6, Fairview 0: Seventh-grader Mahalia Mendoza had a big night for Priceville, scoring three goals and assisting on a fourth in an area win.

Anna Katherine Hopkins had one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs (7-3-1, 5-0), while Carly Jo Nelson and Mae Vick added one goal each. Tori Staats had 12 saves in recording the shutout.

Whitesburg Christian girls 5, West Morgan 2: Hernandez had one goal and one assist for West Morgan on Monday. Briseydi Dorsett also had a goal for the Rebels and Romero had nine saves.

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Rams knock off Generals in softball

Strasburg pounded out 18 hits in a 19-5 Bull Run District softball road win over Mountain View on Wednesday. The Rams held a 7-4 lead after three innings, and scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before scoring six runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
STRASBURG, VA
Daily Leader

Burt is perfect in Loyd Star softball win

Loyd Star seventh-grade pitcher Layla Burt tossed a perfect game Monday in a 11-0 win over Bogue Chitto. Burt struck out eight while giving up no hits and issuing no walks. She needed 56 pitches to get through five innings of work. Leadoff batter Carson Hughey drove in three runs...
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
The Times-Reporter

Thursday's HS sports highlights: Dover baseball christens new artificial infield turf with win

DOVER -- Dover High School varsity baseball finally christened its new artificial turf infield Thursday night against Canton Central Catholic. A win was a icing on the cake. Senior Ayden Hall went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a single and two RBIs and threw out a runner at the plate from right field to help preserve a shutout, while senior Nolan Kellicker and senior Mason Stoldt combined for a shutout on the mound as the Crimson Tornadoes blanked the Crusaders 7-0.
DOVER, OH
AL.com

North Alabama spring sports: Hazel Green earns baseball sweep of Buckhorn

Hazel Green swept a Saturday double-header at home to win a two-day, three-game series over Buckhorn in Class 6A, Area 16 play. In a 10-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday, Blake Hall threw 7 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 9 in the series-clinching second game. Landon Baeder was 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and 3 RBIs. Parker Hall was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Tanner, AL
City
Danville, AL
Morgan County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Yellow Jackets ready for region contest on softball diamond

The Union Lady Yellowjackets broke even on the week on the softball diamond. Union swept a pair of games from Forest, winning 18-1 and 21-6. Union lost 1-0 to Ethel and 10-2 to Morton on Saturday. Union coach Jacob Casey said the Lady Yellowjackets are struggling at the plate right...
UNION, MS
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
231
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy