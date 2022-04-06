Aurora police exit surveys unkind to Chief Wilson

WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed its review into the February 20 shooting of Tyler Skinner, who at the time was a Wilson police officer. Wilson police Chief Kevin Coley said Skinner confessed to fabricating the story about a male suspect shooting him...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton. Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015. “On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, […]
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the suspect who shot two brothers in their car in the area of Hampden Avenue and Tower Road on Sunday morning. APD said a 22-year-old man and his brother were sitting in their car around 12:30 a.m. in...
A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
The parents facing murder charges after their 8-year-old son died bruised and malnourished this week had not had custody of him for most of his life, state records released Friday show.
The documents also outline a lengthy effort by multiple police departments and child-welfare staff to ascertain the boy's welfare beginning last August...
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's current Deputy Police Chief Eric Stewart will assume the role of interim police chief on April 2 following the departure of current chief Bob Ticer. Ticer announced late last month that he was leaving to become the new chief for the Prescott Valley Police Department....
FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - The chief of police for the city of Fairbank has died, according to colleagues. Mike Everding, who had served as the city’s part-time police chief since July 2020, has died. He was 59 years old. A post to the Facebook page for the city made the announcement on Saturday morning.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Chief Lonnie Christian of the Beckley Police Department announced he is retiring in the coming weeks. Christian has been in law enforcement for 25 years and served as Chief of Police for the City of Beckley for the last eight. Christian said getting to lead the men and women of the […]
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – After almost five years in office, Police Chief Erman Blevins has retired his position. Blevins contacted Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser on Thursday and asked to have a meeting, Blaser said. Blevins, who previously had said he planned to retire in 2022, told Blaser he thought the time was right to leave now.
Jefferson City's longtime police chief will not retire Saturday, as previously planned, while the city searches for his replacement.
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley has announced he will retire from his post effective March 30th. In a Facebook statement Chief Medley published Wednesday night, he states that he decided to turn in his resignation because:. “I feel that this is the best thing to...
