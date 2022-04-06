ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police exit surveys unkind to Chief Wilson

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Problem Solvers, through a public records request, obtained...

kdvr.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTEN.com

Wilson chief outlines officer's 'fabricated' shooting story

WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed its review into the February 20 shooting of Tyler Skinner, who at the time was a Wilson police officer. Wilson police Chief Kevin Coley said Skinner confessed to fabricating the story about a male suspect shooting him...
WILSON, OK
WKRG News 5

Former Citronelle Police Chief arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
CITRONELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Former Hattiesburg Police Chief dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton. Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015. “On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
9NEWS

Aurora police investigating shooting Sunday morning

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the suspect who shot two brothers in their car in the area of Hampden Avenue and Tower Road on Sunday morning. APD said a 22-year-old man and his brother were sitting in their car around 12:30 a.m. in...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9NEWS

Loveland names interim police chief

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's current Deputy Police Chief Eric Stewart will assume the role of interim police chief on April 2 following the departure of current chief Bob Ticer. Ticer announced late last month that he was leaving to become the new chief for the Prescott Valley Police Department....
LOVELAND, CO
KCRG.com

Fairbank police chief dies

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - The chief of police for the city of Fairbank has died, according to colleagues. Mike Everding, who had served as the city’s part-time police chief since July 2020, has died. He was 59 years old. A post to the Facebook page for the city made the announcement on Saturday morning.
FAIRBANK, IA
WVNS

Beckley Police Chief to retire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Chief Lonnie Christian of the Beckley Police Department announced he is retiring in the coming weeks. Christian has been in law enforcement for 25 years and served as Chief of Police for the City of Beckley for the last eight. Christian said getting to lead the men and women of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
wdhn.com

Daleville police chief to resign

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley has announced he will retire from his post effective March 30th. In a Facebook statement Chief Medley published Wednesday night, he states that he decided to turn in his resignation because:. “I feel that this is the best thing to...
DALEVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy