Though chef Wes Yoo lived in Seoul until he was in junior high school, he ate a fairly typical, multicultural Seattle diet as an adult, not placing much emphasis on Korean food — nor his Korean identity — in his day-to-day life. But in 2018, when he took over the Gerald, an American gastropub on the main strip of Ballard Avenue, people often asked him if he would add Korean food to the menu, a suggestion he found limiting. “Naw man, I can do more than that,” Yoo says he remembers thinking. “Just because I’m Korean doesn’t mean I have to just do Korean things.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO