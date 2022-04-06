Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Southern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina The southeastern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The southern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fentress to Moyock to Burgess, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Princess Anne, Moyock, Back Bay and Fentress around 710 PM EDT. Currituck around 715 PM EDT. Weeksville and Knotts Island around 720 PM EDT. Old Trap and Shiloh around 730 PM EDT. Grandy around 745 PM EDT. Sanderling around 750 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Poplar Branch, Spot, Saint Johns, Pungo, Jacocks, Light Nixon Fork, Spences Corner, Goose Creek, Harvey Point and Taylors Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

