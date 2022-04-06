ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, on worldwide threats. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” the 61-year-old Schiff tweeted. “In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!”

Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee and represents the 28th Congressional District.

Schiff didn’t indicate where he might have contracted the infection or whether it involved a new COVID-19 subvariant, BA.2, that has provided worrying upticks in caseloads overseas and is spreading in the United States.

Several other political figures have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CIA Director William Burns and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, received his fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.

Comments / 60

Charles Rusinko
1d ago

Well at least he tested positive for something, he could never test positive for being truthful or having a functional brain

Reply(2)
43
tourch
1d ago

Some people get what they deserve. In his case it’s probably a lie just so he can get time off.

Reply
35
MaconSense
1d ago

Not to wish ill will on Adam Schiff but I’d unplug his life support to make a pot of coffee.

Reply
9
