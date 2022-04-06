ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stokes' plans on hold as he awaits result of knee scans

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCTpV_0f0hFSXz00

April 6 (Reuters) - England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he is holding off from making plans until he gets the results of scans on a knee problem he struggled with during their tour of the West Indies last month.

The 2022 County Championship begins on April 7, while several England players are already in action in the Indian Premier League.

"(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans ... so I literally can't make any plans until we see what is going on there," Stokes said on the Round the Wicket podcast on Tuesday.

"At the moment, no training until I get these scans, then we find out what is going on, then hopefully can make a plan from there on."

England have won just one of their last 17 tests and pressure has been mounting on the team following a 4-0 Ashes series defeat by Australia and a 1-0 loss in the West Indies.

Stokes said England had made progress in recent months but had let themselves down by "playing the situation over playing the man" at key points.

"(We need to) break it down a lot simpler and just go 'right, it's me against you' rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game," he added

England return to action in June when they host New Zealand in a three-test series.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Alana King crowned with contract as Sophie Molineux misses out

Legspinner Alana King has been rewarded for her breakout start to the year by earning a debut Cricket Australia contract. The 26-year-old is one of 15 players from Australia’s all-conquering women’s pool to be given a national contract for 2022-23. King‘s elevation was almost a certainty after having...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England Women are dealt a blow as Niamh Charles and Beth England are ruled out of World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia due to Covid, with coach Arjan Veurink also testing positive... but trio could be back for Northern Ireland clash

Chelsea duo Niamh Charles and Beth England have withdrawn from the England Women camp after testing positive for Covid-19. England confirmed both players were asymptomatic after pre-camp testing and have not come into contact with any of their team-mates at St George's Park. Assistant coach Arjan Veurink also tested positive...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s Tom Banton suffers injury setback ahead of new season

Somerset and England batter Tom Banton faces up to a month on the sidelines after breaking his finger.Banton remains a relatively new figure on the international scene having played 14 T20 and six one-day internationals since he burst on to the scene with a prolific 2019 season.The Somerset opener made his England debut in November of that year, and was included on the most recent tour of the West Indies this winter, where he played five times, scoring one half-century.However, he now faces a spell on the sidelines after a sustaining a broken finger in a warm up game.“I’ve just...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins equals fastest ever IPL half-century as he crashes the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory andthe top of the table

Pat Cummins equalled the fastest 50 in Indian Premier League history with a devastating spell of hitting that propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to the top of the table. Australian Test captain Cummins is best known for devastation with the ball but he blitzed five-time champions Mumbai Indians with a 14-ball half-century that transformed the game.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales make five changes for England Test

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch live BBC Two Wales and BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Jess Breach to return against Wales

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Jess Breach will make her first England appearance since May 2021 when the Red...
WORLD
BBC

Sydney Cricket Ground to host third Test of England's Australia tour

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host a rugby union international for the first time since 1986 when England tour Australia this summer. The SCG will stage the final Test on Saturday 16 July after games in Perth and Brisbane on the two previous weeks. In 2021, the ground was set...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scans#England#The Indian Premier League
Daily Mail

Bookies are set for a record weekend as Grand National, Masters golf and crunch Premier League match look set to bring tide of punters

Bookies are gearing up for a record-breaking weekend with bets on tomorrow’s Grand National alone expected to top £150million. As well as the flagship horse race at Aintree, other big events include golf superstar Tiger Woods’s return in the Masters in the US, and Manchester City’s crunch game against Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daly Cherry-Evans pens new two-year deal at Manly as Sea Eagles star commits to finishing his career as a one-club player - with chairman Scott Penn hailing 'inspirational' leader

Daly Cherry-Evans will finish his career at Manly as a one-club player after the skipper signed a two-year contract extension with the Sea Eagles. The star halfback - already one of the NRL's highest-paid players before Wednesday's announcement - has penned a deal that will see him remain at Brookvale Oval until 2025, by which time he will be 36 years old.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

England's World Cup opener against Iran on November 21 will be shown live on the BBC, with ITV showing the Three Lions' last-16 and quarter-final ties should they reach the knockout stages in Qatar

England's opening match of the World Cup against Iran in November will be broadcast live on BBC1, with ITV getting both their last 16 and quarter-final ties should Gareth Southgate's side progress to the knockout stages. As has been the case since the 1966 tournament in England the terrestrial broadcasters...
WORLD
BBC

Pat Lam: Bristol squad will be 'improved' and 'stronger' next season

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said the squad will be "improved" and "stronger" next season, despite reports of financial unrest at the club. Bristol released a statement on 1 April reiterating its compliance with the Premiership salary cap. It came as the Telegraph reported the club was having to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Former champion Willett enjoys solid start at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 7 (Reuters) - Danny Willett relished a return to the scene of his greatest triumph as the Englishman turned back the clock at Augusta National on Thursday to put himself into contention with a rock-solid start to the Masters. Willet, who missed the cut in four of...
AUGUSTA, GA
ESPN

Melbourne Boomers pip Lynx to force WNBL Grand Final decider

Lindsay Allen has inspired Melbourne Boomers to force the WNBL grand final series into a third game decider on their home court after a thrilling one-point 76-75 away win over Perth Lynx. Spanked by 27 points on Saturday, Melbourne trailed by six in the first quarter in Wednesday's second match...
BASKETBALL
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy