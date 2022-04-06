ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

16 migrants detained in Cochise County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Cochise County detained 15 undocumented migrants in Cochise County during three separate traffic stops on Tuesday, April 5. The authorities were part of the Safe Streets task force. Around 8...

Mandylion
1d ago

good work USBP!! Thank you SO much for keeping us safe down here!

