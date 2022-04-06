16 migrants detained in Cochise County

LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5/3TV/CBS 5) - The Indiana couple who vanished in the Nevada desert while on a road trip from Albany, Oregon to Tucson more than a week ago have been found by rescue crews. The family of 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and 69-year-old Beverly Barker posted on Facebook late Tuesday night that rescue teams found the couple, but Ronnie had died. Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno, Nevada, hospital. We reached out to Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office to confirm and officials said they’d get back to us on Wednesday. Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were found, but didn’t go into details.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO