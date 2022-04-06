ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘It takes your hand off the panic button’: TS Eliot’s The Waste Land 100 years on

By Andrew Dickson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKSqu_0f0hEhwd00

Of all modernist works of literature, TS Eliot’s The Waste Land is one of the hardest to piece together – as countless disconsolate English students have realised. How to crack the codes of its influences and multiplying footnotes? Are sections of it autobiographical, drawing on the poet’s nervous breakdown and volatile marriage ? Why do the poem’s opening lines decree that April, with all its lush promise of spring and renewal, is the “cruellest” of months ? Is it genuinely one of the greatest works in the language, or – as the poet once claimed – just “a piece of rhythmical grumbling”?

This April, audiences will have an opportunity to consider such questions afresh, perhaps even come up with some answers. To mark The Waste Land’s 100th birthday – it actually first appeared in October 1922 , but a little poetic licence seems justified – a six-day festival will take over the City of London, filling 22 churches with responses to Eliot’s poem and its afterlife . The title, fittingly enough, is Fragments.

“There are so many different elements to The Waste Land, so many different ways to react,” says co-curator Séan Doran. “It’s kind of a dream work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFUsw_0f0hEhwd00
Unreal city: Ruby Philogene prepares to sing Wagner in St Vedast alias Foster Church. Photograph: Matthew Andrews

Anyone wanting dry textual analysis should look elsewhere: there is not a single straightforward reading of the poem on offer. Instead, Doran and his fellow director Liam Browne have programmed a jamboree of artistic reimaginings, many of them musical, blending – as the poem does – down-and-dirty popular culture with the highest of art. One event features a piano transcription of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, which Eliot heard the year before the poem came out and which affected him profoundly. Another is assembled around Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time , written in a Nazi prisoner of war camp and likewise shot through with a sense of precarious faith in the bleakest of circumstances. The festival concludes with a tribute to the music hall star Marie Lloyd at Wilton’s , whom Eliot passionately – perhaps incongruously – admired as a “genius” and whose obituary he composed a week before The Waste Land first came out.

The festival will be stranded into five, multi-part evening “celebrations” and audiences are encouraged to drift among individual events, sampling, say, a new setting of lines from the poem by the Orkney-born composer Erland Cooper en route to concerts of sea shanties or gospel music. The mezzo-soprano Ruby Philogene will perform songs by Wagner, one of a multitude of artists and writers quoted or alluded to in Eliot’s poem.

“There are suggested routes,” Doran explains. “But you can deviate and take in other sites as much as you can. Or just sit for 50 minutes with Gavin Bryars’ Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet , and slowly sink into it.”

Would Eliot approve? He laughs. “I’d hope he would say that we’ve built something real upon the poem. We’ve brought it back into place.”

The festival commences with a “secular sermon” delivered by Jeanette Winterson in the ancient nave of Southwark Cathedral, which will explore The Waste Land’s examination of faith and belief. Eliot was a keen student of sermons by 17th-century preachers such as Lancelot Andrewes – buried just metres away from where Winterson will speak – and the poem shows Eliot grappling to find a form for his Christianity, which culminated in his conversion to Anglicanism in 1927 ( his friend Virgina Woolf didn’t think he was serious ; he absolutely was).

The poem probes some of the deepest questions there are, Winterson says: “It’s a slow point in the turning world. It encourages you to take your hand off the panic button and breathe a bit deeper. There’s a real meditative quality to it, if you spend the time.”

Having first encountered The Waste Land as a student, Winterson has been refreshing her memory by listening to Alec Guinness’s celebrated mid-70s recording, witty and surprisingly lyrical . “Every time, there would be somewhere deeper to go, somewhere unexpected,” she reflects. “It’s filmic, almost visual. Every time you think you know where you are, it moves to somewhere else.”

How is she approaching Eliot’s undoubted antisemitism ? “That was real, and I’m not excusing it,” she replies. “But I’m not a fan of cancel culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w94HD_0f0hEhwd00
Brought to life … the St Mary Woolnoth church, name-checked in Eliot’s poem. Photograph: Nathaniel Noir/Alamy

Spread across historic City churches, 15 of them designed by Christopher Wren, the Fragments festival underlines something not always appreciated about The Waste Land: that it’s one of the greatest poems about London ever written . Southwark Cathedral is a stone’s throw from London Bridge, the site of one of the poem’s doomier meditations on mortality (“Under the brown fog of a winter dawn, / A crowd flowed over London Bridge, so many, / I had not thought death had undone so many”). As a clerk at Lloyd’s Bank, Eliot worked on King William Street, immediately north of the bridge; he will have walked past the sombre architecture of the St Mary Woolnoth church and heard what the poem calls the “dead sound” of its clock every working day.

A later section takes us inside what sounds like a Cockney pub at closing time (“Goonight Bill. Goonight Lou. Goonight May. Goonight …”), while one of its most evocative sequences whisks the reader eastwards along the Strand, towards a dive bar on Lower Thames Street where the mandolin plays and “where fishmen lounge at noon”.

“We’ve tried to make it site-specific,” says Doran. “There’s so much in the poem about place, London most of all.”

Some of these varied sights and sounds will be refracted in a new acoustic piece devised by the French sound artist and composer Pierre-Yves Macé and installed in St Mary-Le-Bow on Cheapside. Played on a loop, it will sample a babel of voices and characters drawn from the text to create a kind of sound world for this noisiest of poems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCx6z_0f0hEhwd00
Jeanette Winterson will deliver a ‘secular sermon’. Photograph: Sam Churchill

Known for pieces that blend concrete sounds and musical textures, Macé was drawn to the polyphonic texture of Eliot’s writing, which – as well as snippets he heard on London’s streets and drinking holes – draws deep on a spread of European influences, from Apollinaire and Baudelaire to Dante and Wagner.

“Little by little, we had a cast of 10 voices, among them French, Italian and German native speakers,” Macé explains. “Then I made music out of the spoken words.”

Though The Waste Land is regarded as a keystone of English literature, it’s far more than that, he goes on. “The poem is completely European, in my view.”

Not just European, says the British-Indian pianist Rekesh Chauhan , who will perform one of the festival’s closing events. Inspired by the poem’s very last words, “Shantih shantih shantih” – a Sanskrit phrase taken from ancient Hindu scripture , translated by Eliot as “The Peace which passeth understanding” – Chauhan will draw on classical Indian ragas to offer a meditation on calm and rest.

Eliot studied Sanskrit and was fascinated by the connections between different belief systems; Chauhan argues that despite its anxiety and turbulence, the poem shows a sense of life beyond.

“The Waste Land is dark, but there’s also a lot about regeneration, renewal, spring,” he says. “I really hope that will come out.”

Perhaps this is a lesson to draw from The Waste Land, a century on: created in the shadow of world war and a devastating global pandemic, it asks whether fragments of the old order can ever be reassembled or whether, to move on, we need to start again.

Those themes have boomeranged back in 2022, somewhat uncannily, Doran observes. “A hundred years on, here we are again: Covid, world war, the sense of the fragility of life, even climate change. The poem couldn’t be more relevant to now.”

But above that, he argues, it offers a way to navigate a world where so much is nervous and uncertain. “All you need to do is listen to its strength and its spirituality. It’s all there, waiting.”

Fragments: The Waste Land 2022 is at various City of London churches, from 7-12 April.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Frank Auerbach: Unseen review – art that restores a sense of what it is to be human

It would be lovely to write about Frank Auerbach, just once, without mentioning his childhood, and I suspect the artist would prefer it. But as war once again destroys cities and people in Europe, his story has terrible relevance. Frank Helmut Auerbach was born in Berlin in 1931. When he was seven his Jewish parents sent him to Britain. He never saw them again: they died at Auschwitz.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

We Move by Gurnaik Johal review – a colourful tapestry of multicultural lives

“There were two different realities in the room,” writes Gurnaik Johal in the title story of We Move, a debut collection of such precocity and aplomb that it stands comparison to the likes of Junot Díaz and Bryan Washington. In Johal’s stories, different realities are always colliding and occasionally merging into one. This is busy fiction: he alternates viewpoints, builds his effects by accretion of brief details, rarely staying with one character or one scene for more than a page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanette Winterson
Person
Christopher Wren
Person
Jesus
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The Waste Land#Panic Button#St Mary Le Bow#St Mary Woolnoth#Foster Church
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

230K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy