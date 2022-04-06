ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from playoff contention after 7th straight loss: 'We had more starting lineups than wins'

By Dave McMenamin
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- A season that started with championship promise for the Los Angeles Lakers ended with the pain of failing to even qualify for the play-in tournament. Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns -- coupled with a 116-97 win by the San Antonio Spurs over the Denver Nuggets -- officially...

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
Embiid scores 45, 76ers beat Pacers to pull even in Atlantic

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Joel Embiid showed again Tuesday night why he believes he deserves this season's MVP Award. It prompted teammates, coaches and even former teammates to make the case, too. The five-time All-Star had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and helped open things up for his Philadelphia teammates...
Durant leads big rally at MSG as Nets storm past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Kevin Durant loves being part of New York's basketball rivalry, even finds it funny when he hears from the opposing fans. He should enjoy it. When it comes to the Knicks, Durant always gets the last word. Durant had 32 points, 11 assists and 10...
Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver focused on examining 'trend of star players not participating in a full complement of games'

NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday that while there was no specific discussion of the impending arbitration between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, he said his bigger concern moving forward is "a trend of star players not participating in a full complement of games," and hopes the league and the National Basketball Players Association can address it.
LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

A look at what's happening around baseball on Friday:. Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees' organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.
Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

PHOENIX -- — The shots kept falling for Devin Booker, who appeared he was trying to prove a point. The Phoenix Suns are the best team in the NBA this season and, according to the standings, it isn't particularly close. Booker scored 32 points to lead the Suns to...
Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Heat

Atlanta Hawks (42-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (52-28, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.3 points per game. The Heat are 12-2 against the rest of their division....
