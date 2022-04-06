ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 12:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, western Hardee, Manatee, Hillsborough, western Polk, western DeSoto and Sarasota Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wildwood to Riverview to 10 miles south of Gulf Gate Estates. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Lakeland, North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Bartow, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Fish Hawk, Brandon, Lutz, St. Leo, South Gate Ridge, Lake Sarasota and Zephyrhills South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns PATCHY DENSE SEA FOG ALONG THE NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA BEACHES THIS AFTERNOON Patchy dense sea fog with local visibilities below one mile at times will linger along the beaches of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia this afternoon. The fog will generally remain right along beach locations and inlets right along the Atlantic Ocean. The sea fog is due to light southeast winds increasing low level moisture levels right along the coast and the sea fog should slowly lift into a stratus cloud later on this afternoon.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Martin; Pitt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...SOUTHERN MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Newport.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, northeastern Aransas, southern Victoria, southeastern Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 200 AM CDT At 119 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Blessing to near Point Comfort to near McFaddin. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Point Comfort and Alamo Beach around 125 AM CDT. Port Alto and Olivia around 130 AM CDT. Schicke Point and Green Lake around 135 AM CDT. Long Mott around 140 AM CDT. Seadrift around 145 AM CDT. Magnolia Beach around 155 AM CDT. Port Oconnor and Indianola around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 near mile marker 652. US Highway 77 between mile markers 588 and 610. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-08 08:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast Gusty Winds and Blowing Snow Across Eastern Arctic Coast Friday West winds will gust 30 to 40 mph on Friday afternoon and continue into Friday night from Deadhorse east. This will cause blowing and drifting snow Friday afternoon and Friday night. Visibility will be briefly less than one mile at times from Friday afternoon through Friday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK...SOUTHERN PERQUIMANS...CURRITUCK...AND SOUTHEASTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 738 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Back Bay to near Knotts Island to near Nixonton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Knotts Island around 745 PM EDT. Whitehall Shores around 750 PM EDT. Shiloh around 755 PM EDT. Old Trap around 800 PM EDT. Grandy around 810 PM EDT. Sanderling around 820 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Poplar Branch, Spot, Saint Johns, Pungo, Jacocks, Light Nixon Fork, Spences Corner, Goose Creek, Harvey Point and Taylors Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Mobile#Extreme Weather#Santa Rosa Coastal#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK...SOUTHERN PERQUIMANS...CURRITUCK...AND SOUTHEASTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with additional thunderstorms as they move across the area through 9 pm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Saint Augustine Shores to near Pierson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Beverly Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 09:21:00 Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create ideal conditions for rapid spread of wildfires. Target Area: Guam GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS WILL LEAD TO RAPID FIRE SPREAD RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WIND AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR GUAM * WIND...East at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...As low as 55 to 60% during the afternoons. * HIGHEST THREAT...Central and southern Guam during the daytime hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...High temperatures up to 96 degrees. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Douglas, Sarpy, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Douglas; Sarpy; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Shelby, Monona and Pottawattamie Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Shelby, Monona and Pottawattamie Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for City of Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Chesapeake THE TORNADO WARNING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 12:34:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-07 15:45:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until 3 PM SST * At 1233 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall near Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1234 AOAULI ASO TOFI APERILA 7 2022 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 3 PM I LE AOAULI * I LE 1233 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Tutuila ma Aunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Virginia Beach TORNADO WATCH 104 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN CURRITUCK PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAPE COLONY, CURRITUCK, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HORSESHOE, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, QUITSNA, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, AND WINDSOR.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy