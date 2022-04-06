Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 14:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-08 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Strong Cold Front Moving Across Eastern Interior Friday A strong cold front in the Western Interior this afternoon will move to the Central Interior tonight, and then move east to the ALCAN Border by Friday afternoon. Snow, gusty west winds, and much colder temperatures will spread into Tanana and Bettles late tonight, to Fairbanks by early Friday morning, and to the ALCAN Border by Friday evening. The snow and winds will taper off from the west on Saturday. This front will bring several inches of snow to the Eastern Interior by the time the snow ends Saturday. West winds of 15 to 20 mph will occur in most areas on Friday and Friday night. Alaska Range Passes and the Alaska Highway east of Dot Lake will see northwest winds gusting 30 to 40 mph and blowing snow Friday afternoon through Friday night. Winds will decrease on Saturday. Temperatures will be much colder on Friday in the Eastern Interior, with highs in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will be falling through the day Friday as the cold front passes. Temperatures will moderate into the 20s on Saturday, and rise into the 30s on Sunday. Next week will see a return of warm temperatures.

