ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

UPDATE: Crews Contain Fire At Oakland Apartment Building

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oG2V_0f0hCw0i00

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in the 6100 block of Camden Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The OFD first reported the blaze at 8:50 p.m. on Twitter. Crews report fire was burning on the the second floor.

Three fire engines were engaged, OFD said.

Later, OFD tweeted the fire was under control as of 9:08 p.m.

At least 2 persons were displaced from the upper floors of the building. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

The fire remains under investigation.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 1 Person Dead, RVs Destroyed As Flames Engulf West Oakland Homeless Encampment

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed while three RVs and two cars were destroyed Tuesday when a fire erupted in a West Oakland homeless encampment near Interstate Highway 880. Oakland fire officials tweeted that crews responded to reports of a fire at the Caltrans property near 26th & Wood St. at 1:25 p.m. Arriving crews found the vehicles engulfed in flames and quickly attacked the fire. A man died in his RV as a fire ripped through his vehicle that was parked at the Wood St. encampment in #Oakland this afternoon. According to OFD, the fire spread from one RV to the one where the deceased person was discovered. In total, five vehicles were destroyed. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/fQ3QTjqs6I — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) April 5, 2022 RV Fire on Wood Street & West Grand. Engines 3, 5, 15, Truck 3, Battalion 2 #oakland pic.twitter.com/WD34YXU2we — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 5, 2022 The fire was knocked down by 2 p.m., but firefighters discovered a body when they searched a burned-out RV. Five other residents were displaced. The victim’s name was not released pending identification and notification of next of kin. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Worker Killed By Gravel Truck at Walnut Creek Construction Site

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A worker was killed in a construction accident in Walnut Creek Monday, authorities said. The incident happened on Del Hombre Lane just east of the Pleasant Hill BART station at around 10 a.m. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it responded to a call of a construction worker run over by a gravel truck. Cal/OSHA said it was investigating after a worker acting as a flagger was run over and killed by the truck. Further detail were not immediately available.  
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS New York

36 families displaced by Yonkers apartment building fire

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Dozens of people were displaced following an apartment fire on Monday. Firefighters said they saved two people and numerous pets from the blaze at the building on Caryl Avenue in Yonkers. In all, 36 families will now need to find housing. It took firefighters from around 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to get the fire under control. The cause is under investigation. 
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

No Injuries in Collapse of Building Façade in Downtown Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Fire department officials in Santa Rosa confirmed there were no injuries when the façade of a building came crashing down to the sidewalk late Sunday morning. The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon, saying that firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire and partial building collapse in the 600 block of fourth Street shortly before 12 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa. 1 of 2 – 11:50AM, Santa Rosa Fire received a report of a possible structure fire and partial building collapse in the 600 block of fourth Street in...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brother Suspects In Sacramento Mass Shooting With Lengthy Criminal History; 3rd Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Fire Engines#Accident#Bcn#Cbs Sf#Ofd#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#Bay City News Service
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Healdsburg police chief found dead in home in apparent suicide

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - The community of Healdsburg is mourning the loss of former Chief of Police Kevin Burke, who died on Tuesday in what the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is calling an apparent suicide. Burke, 55, had recently withdrawn his candidacy for county sheriff, citing health reasons. "The loss of...
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother of Fallen SJPD Rookie Officer Arrested As Suspect In Milpitas Home Invasion Robbery

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother of a San Jose police officer who died recently was arrested over the weekend as a suspect in a home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday. Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a robbery at the Le Mirador Senior Apartments on the 1100 block of Coleman Road at Almaden Expressway. The victim told officers that a woman he knows forcibly entered his home and took a number of electronic items, a phone and his debit card. The victim positively identified the woman as Sonya Packer, 52. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, police obtained a warrant for...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy