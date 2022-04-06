UPDATE: Crews Contain Fire At Oakland Apartment Building

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in the 6100 block of Camden Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The OFD first reported the blaze at 8:50 p.m. on Twitter. Crews report fire was burning on the the second floor.

Three fire engines were engaged, OFD said.

Later, OFD tweeted the fire was under control as of 9:08 p.m.

At least 2 persons were displaced from the upper floors of the building. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

The fire remains under investigation.

