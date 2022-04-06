‘An absolute blessing’

Before my first son was born, I’d learned about the “golden hour”: that magical period right after birth, when the baby would be awake and not fussy and would want to nurse. It’s hard to say now where I first heard the term, because it felt like it was truly everywhere: on the mommy blogs I read furtively to try to study my way into motherhood, at prenatal yoga, at the childbirth class led by a doula who warned us against the “cascade of interventions” that would lead us away from the natural birth our bodies were designed for. Contact during this time was essential, I’d been told, not just for breastfeeding, but so we could bond. While pregnant, I’d read birth stories written by women who’d had that time “stolen” from them by hospital interventions or a C-section, and this was always presented as tragedy. I took that bit of information—the golden hour is a crucial time for bonding with my new baby—as fact.

