Fort Dodge, IA

Taking center stage with Bo Tracy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing on stage is a natural feel for Bo Tracy. When the Fort Dodge Senior High School senior gets a chance to perform, it’s an act that is a perfect fit. “When I am singing or performing I feel like I can just be me and do what I enjoy every...

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
Rae Allen, Tony-Award Winning ‘Damn Yankees,’ ‘Sopranos’ Actress, Dies at 95

Click here to read the full article. Rae Allen, the Tony-winning stage and screen veteran known for her role as nosy reporter Gloria Thorpe in “Damn Yankees” and as Quintina Blundetto on “The Sopranos,” died Wednesday, her rep Kyle Fritz confirmed to Variety. She was 95. Born in Brooklyn as Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo, Allen began her career on the stage after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947. Her first Broadway credit was in 1948, as an ensemble member in the George Abbott directed and written “Where’s Charley?” Over the next few years, Rae would continue to appear...
Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrate ‘Take Me Out’ Broadway Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrated the Broadway opening of “Take Me Out” on Monday evening in New York at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. A revival of the 2003 Tony-winning best play, headlined by Williams, Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams, “Take Me Out” is the third of 19 new shows that will open this month, continuing the march of star-driven offerings in Broadway’s first regular season since its return after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Williams, who’s best known for his role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” makes his Broadway debut with the revival. “I have never...
Matthew Broderick Tests Positive For Covid, Will Miss Tonight’s ‘Plaza Suite’; ‘A Strange Loop’ Postpones First Broadway Preview – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Matthew Broderick announcement Matthew Broderick has tested positive for Covid and will miss tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Plaza Suite, producers announced. His wife and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and will perform this evening. In a statement released just an hour before showtime, producers said Broderick had maintained strict adherence to Covid safety protocols but that a second test confirmed the diagnosis. “Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery,” the statement said. The statement did not indicate when Broderick is expected to resume performances at the Hudson Theatre. Previous:  A Strange Loop, Michael...
