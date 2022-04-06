ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Back to 50-point threshold

 1 day ago

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars. Nelson had gone two games...

Detroit Red Wings reportedly sign F Pontus Andreasson

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player. Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson. Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season. According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

Radek Faksa’s short-handed goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.
ELMONT, NY
Sabres 'planting roots'; Okposo doesn't want season to end

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres veteran Kyle Okposo enjoys winning. In fact, he doesn't want the season to end. "I haven't talked about this with the guys, I don't want this year to end," Okposo said. "It has been so fun, I have a feeling a lot of guys in that room feel the same way."
BUFFALO, NY
Noah Östlund – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 25th (amongst EU skaters) Quickly becoming one of the Swedish hockey hotbeds for the 2022 Draft, the J20 Nationell’s Djurgårdens IF boasts three of the top Swedish prospects in this year’s first-round class. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Liam Öhgren and the subject of this THW prospect profile, Noah Östlund. They usually form a lethal line for Djurgårdens as all of them rank in the top 10 in scoring with Öhgren leading the way with an insane 33 goals and 58 points in 30 games. As the centerman, Östlund isn’t as much the goalscorer as he only has nine goals to go with 33 assists. He’s basically the Henrik Sedin or Joe Thornton of his line. Lekkerimäki would be right there with his linemates if not for an injury that has sidelined him since March 8, as he had 20 goals and 35 points in 26 games before that game.
NHL
Sports
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Nabs helper for fifth straight game

Spurgeon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Spurgeon set up Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally to bring the Wild within two goals. The assist was Spurgeon's fifth in as many games during a solid streak. The 32-year-old defenseman logged 25:30 of ice time Tuesday to cover for the departure of Matt Dumba (upper body) from the contest. Spurgeon could continue to see more playing time down the stretch. He's up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 54 contests.
NHL
Hurricanes fall to Sabres, have to wait to clinch playoff spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the...
NEWARK, NJ
Blues' Nick Leddy: Assist streak at three games

Leddy picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Leddy logged an assist for the third straight game, helping out on Justin Faulk's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Leddy has been a great fit for the Blues, earning five points in nine contests since he was traded from the Red Wings. The defenseman has 21 points, 62 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-32 rating through 64 outings overall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
Julian Lutz – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: EHC München (DEL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 33rd (Among EU Skaters) It’s a tragedy that the world has been largely deprived of watching Julian Lutz play this season. The big German winger was one of the best producers at the esteemed Red Bull Eishockey Akademie last season, putting up 26 points in 31 games in the Alps Hockey League, the second-most of any U20 player in the league, while his 13 goals placed him first in the same age group. His 0.84 points per game was also just behind Los Angeles Kings’ 2021 second-round pick Francesco Pinelli.
NHL
Corning girls basketball earns NYS sportsmanship honor

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball program continues to make history. After advancing to their first-ever New York State Class AA Final Four this season, the Hawks received the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) team sportsmanship award on Thursday. The honor reflects the Hawks sportsmanship in victory and defeat […]
CORNING, NY
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Hockey
Sports
Rochester Red Wings baseball is back

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Red Wings baseball is back. Tuesday’s season opener will be an away game in Ohio against the Toledo Mud Hens. Fans can watch the game on video boards at Frontier Field. It's part of the Red Wings' ' "baseball's back bash", which was postponed last week due to weather.
ROCHESTER, NY
LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

A look at what's happening around baseball on Friday:. Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees' organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.
MLB
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Finishes spring on long-ball tear

Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League loss to the Reds on Tuesday, his third straight game with a round tripper. Kelenic's fantasy managers will hope that the blistering bat carries over into the regular season and is a sign the elite prospect has got a better handle on big-league arms after struggling during his rookie 2021 campaign. The 22-year-old's impressive late-spring surge pushed his final Cactus League average to .265 over 13 exhibitions.
SEATTLE, WA

