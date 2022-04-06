Islanders' Brock Nelson: Back to 50-point threshold

2021-22 Team: Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 25th (amongst EU skaters) Quickly becoming one of the Swedish hockey hotbeds for the 2022 Draft, the J20 Nationell’s Djurgårdens IF boasts three of the top Swedish prospects in this year’s first-round class. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Liam Öhgren and the subject of this THW prospect profile, Noah Östlund. They usually form a lethal line for Djurgårdens as all of them rank in the top 10 in scoring with Öhgren leading the way with an insane 33 goals and 58 points in 30 games. As the centerman, Östlund isn’t as much the goalscorer as he only has nine goals to go with 33 assists. He’s basically the Henrik Sedin or Joe Thornton of his line. Lekkerimäki would be right there with his linemates if not for an injury that has sidelined him since March 8, as he had 20 goals and 35 points in 26 games before that game.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO