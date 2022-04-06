Quincy Crew join unbeaten rivals atop DPC ESL One Spring

Quincy Crew ran their winning streak to four games to begin Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring competition on Tuesday.

Quincy Crew (4-0) defeated The Cut (1-3) to join two other teams, Evil Geniuses and TSM, who have yet to be beaten in four games.

Playing on green, Quincy Crew won the first map in 42 minutes, and then they made it a sweep with a 34-minute victory on red. Yawar “YawaR” Hassan of the U.S. racked up an average kills-deaths-assists ratio of 9.5/2.0/8.0 for Quincy Crew, and teammate Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann of Germany was at 8.5/3.0/16.5.

Brayden “bgod” Murphy of the U.S. posted an averaqe 5.0/6.0/8.5 K-D-A ratio for The Cut, and countryman Francis “Kitzz” Arriola finished at 5.0/4.5/7.0.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 4 will continue Wednesday with two matches:

–4 Zoomers vs. TSM

–Wildcard Gaming vs. Team DogChamp

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. Evil Geniuses, 4-0 (8-1)

T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-2)

T1. TSM, 4-0 (8-0)

T4. 4 Zoomers, 1-3 (4-7)

T4. Team DogChamp, 1-3 (3-6)

T4. The Cut, 1-3 (3-6)

T4. Wildcard Gaming, 1-3 (2-7)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-4 (1-8)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

