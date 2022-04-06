ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BDP Presents Open Mic Night

By Robert Timmler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, March 9th, BDP held an open mic night. This is where UW-Stout students get the chance to show off their talents in front of their fellow peers. Stoutonia was able to talk with some of the performers. One of those performers was Cormac Duff, a sophomore who has performed...

Star News Group

Open mic night highlights local rock stars

Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como hosts open mic night every Tuesday Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como is home to a very unique and exciting open mic night every Tuesday.  “No one has an open mic night like us right now,” said Belmar resident Jonny Kumfert of the Branded Music Group.
BELMAR, NJ
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart review – grit and longing in Glasgow

Douglas Stuart’s second novel appears hard on the heels of 2020’s Shuggie Bain, a Booker prize winner with strong claims to instant-classic status, and is similar in a number of ways. Mungo Hamilton, like Shuggie, is born in the late 1970s and grows up in a tenement in Glasgow, a crabbed but oddly magical locale, with an older sister (Jodie), an older brother (Hamish) and an erratic “alkahawlick” mother to whom he is devoted (Mo-Maw). Again Stuart proves himself a wonderfully gifted writer, a virtuoso describer with a more or less infinite supply of tender detail and elegant phrasing. But Young Mungo, though immersive and rarely dull, emerges as a chaotic cousin to its straight‑shooting predecessor, and offers an altogether bumpier experience.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

