Late last year the Android version of Dead Cells saw the release of Fatal Falls DLC, bringing new biomes, monsters, and weapons to the game. This was the second DLC to launch for the roguelike platformer in the same year, so it's no surprise to learn more DLC is incoming, known as The Queen and the Sea. Well, as of today it's official, this upcoming DLC will launch on April 7th for $3.99, and this time around you'll slice and dice your way through a dilapidated shipwreck and a fiery lighthouse.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO