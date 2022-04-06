Dinenno’s 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

Villareal will host Bayern Munich on Wednesday for their Champions League quarterfinals clash. Both sides will be looking to get an edge in the first leg. Villareal stunned Juventus in the round of 16 in order to earn their place in the quarterfinals, defeating the Italian giants 3-0 in Italy to secure the aggregate advantage. After a surprising tie in their first-leg matchup against RB Salzburg, Bayern Munich stomped all over the Austrian side 7-1 in order to secure its spot in the next round. It will be crucial for Villareal to try and keep things close on their home turf, though it will be no easy task against one of the most dominant attacking teams in the world.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO