ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Dinenno’s 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Juan Dinenno scored twice before the half and Pumas UNAM defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 Tuesday...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Champions League#Ap#Pumas Unam#Nycfc#The Seattle Sounders
ESPN

Pumas' Sebastian Saucedo on Liga MX-MLS rivalry, U.S.-Mexico hopes: 'I can contribute'

Following a CONCACAF Champions League loss on a snowy pitch to the New England Revolution on March 9, Pumas UNAM star Sebastian Saucedo knew that all hope was not lost. Down 3-0 after the first leg of their quarterfinals matchup, Pumas and Saucedo stunned their Major League Soccer rivals in the second leg one week later that featured a remarkable 3-0 comeback of their own in Mexico City. Saucedo, a 25-year-old Real Salt Lake product that has previously represented the United States on the youth international level, scored the third goal of the night that eventually pushed the CCL series to penalties. Once there, Pumas secured a stunning place in the semis with a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Top 5 El Trafico goalscorers

El Trafico has quickly become the most hotly-anticipated rivalry match in Major League Soccer. Since their first meeting in 2018, LA Galaxy and LAFC have played out some titanic clashes featuring stunning goals, controversial moments, and no end of drama. Such a fixture is full of heroes and villains, but...
MLS
ClutchPoints

Villareal vs Bayern Munich Champions League predictions, start time, tv channel, more for 4/6/22

Villareal will host Bayern Munich on Wednesday for their Champions League quarterfinals clash. Both sides will be looking to get an edge in the first leg. Villareal stunned Juventus in the round of 16 in order to earn their place in the quarterfinals, defeating the Italian giants 3-0 in Italy to secure the aggregate advantage. After a surprising tie in their first-leg matchup against RB Salzburg, Bayern Munich stomped all over the Austrian side 7-1 in order to secure its spot in the next round. It will be crucial for Villareal to try and keep things close on their home turf, though it will be no easy task against one of the most dominant attacking teams in the world.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Europa League, Conference League quarters: Schedule, how to watch live

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Round of 16 is here and there are some intriguing clashes across the two competitions. West Ham United and Leicester City are the two remaining Premier League teams in these competition.. The Hammers beat six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last...
UEFA
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: Five USMNT tweaks to complete before Qatar

A few hours after the United States Men's National Team qualified for the World Cup last week, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter was at New York's JFK airport on his way to the draw in Qatar, which this fall will host soccer’s marquee event. Berhalter was asked during that brief...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy