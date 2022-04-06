ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Ocugen, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Gene Therapy Candidate OCU400

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the first patient has been recently dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400, a modifier gene therapy candidate for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) resulting from mutations in the nuclear receptor subfamily 2 group E member 3 (NR2E3) and...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
biospace.com

New Therapies Bring Meaningful Life Extension to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

The tide is starting to turn in pancreatic cancer, finally bringing the kind of advances that have been seen in other types of cancers to this difficult-to-treat condition. Speakers at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference’s session on pancreatic cancer, sponsored by the Maxim Group and M-Vest, acknowledged the exceptional challenges while extolling advances in immune-based therapies, combination approaches, novel molecules and new delivery vehicles for checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's: Protective immune cells active decades before symptom onset

In individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease, the immune cells of the brain—the "microglia"—start exerting a protective effect up to two decades before the first symptoms appear. A team from Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) München draws this conclusion based on a study of more than 200 volunteers, which they report in the journal The Lancet Neurology. In light of their study data, the scientists consider modulating the activity of microglia to be a promising therapeutic approach. To this end, they aim to develop drugs that target a cellular receptor called TREM2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#Gene Mutations#Clinical Trial#Dosed#Ocugen Inc#Malvern#Ocgn#Ocu400#Clinicaltrials Gov#Nct05203939#Board#Co Founder Of Ocugen#Rp
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin is associated with favorable outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a new pandemic the entire world is facing since December of 2019. Several risk factors are identified in developing severe disease and one of which is preexisting type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is known to have host-directed anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. However, whether these effects offer lower mortality remains unclear. In this retrospective study, we aim to address whether metformin use prior to admission decreases mortality in patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus. A total of 1356 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus was analyzed by multivariable regression. Covariates that potentially confound the association were further adjusted using propensity score matching or inverse probability of treatment weighting. We found that metformin therapy prior to admission in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus was significantly associated with less primary outcome events including in-hospital mortality and hospice care enrollment with an odds ratio (OR) of 0.25 (95% CI 0.06"“0.74) and less in-hospital length of stay, compared to theÂ non-metformin group. Our results provide supporting evidence that metformin may confer increased survival in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with metformin prior to hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
biospace.com

Positive Ovarian Cancer Results Not Enough for ImmunoGen Investors

Waltham, Massachusetts-based ImmunoGen shares inexplicably plunged 23% after the company announced positive Phase III results of mirvetuximab soravtansine alone in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had previously been treated with Avastin (bevacizumab). ImmunoGen presented the results at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2022 Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.
WALTHAM, MA
Nature.com

Genetics of glutamate and its receptors in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental impairment characterized by deficits in social interaction skills, impaired communication, and repetitive and restricted behaviors that are thought to be due to altered neurotransmission processes. The amino acid glutamate is an essential excitatory neurotransmitter in the human brain that regulates cognitive functions such as learning and memory, which are usually impaired in ASD. Over the last several years, increasing evidence from genetics, neuroimaging, protein expression, and animal model studies supporting the notion of altered glutamate metabolism has heightened the interest in evaluating glutamatergic dysfunction in ASD. Numerous pharmacological, behavioral, and imaging studies have demonstrated the imbalance in excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters, thus revealing the involvement of the glutamatergic system in ASD pathology. Here, we review the effects of genetic alterations on glutamate and its receptors in ASD and the role of non-invasive imaging modalities in detecting these changes. We also highlight the potential therapeutic targets associated with impaired glutamatergic pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
optometrytimes.com

Glaukos launches phase 2 corneal health clinical program for iLink therapy

The company expects to enroll patients diagnosed with keratoconus in two trials at clinical sites in the US, South America, Europe, and Asia. Glaukos Corporation announced today that it has begun a phase 2 clinical program for its third generation iLink therapy. Designed to treat keratoconus, the iLink pharmaceutical platform...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IFLScience

MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy Alleviates PTSD In Phase III Clinical Trial

The active ingredient in the party drug ecstasy may offer relief to people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new analysis of a phase III clinical trial. Known as MDMA, the compound has been shown to outperform existing treatments for the condition, and even appears to alleviate symptoms in hard-to-treat individuals such as those with drug or alcohol addictions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Lepr mesenchymal cells sense diet to modulate intestinal stem/progenitor cells via Leptin"“Igf1 axis

Diet can impact on gut health and disease by modulating intestinal stem cells (ISCs). However, it is largely unknown if and how the ISC niche responds to diet and influences ISC function. Here, we demonstrate that Lepr+ mesenchymal cells (MCs) surrounding intestinal crypts sense diet change and provide a novel niche signal to maintain ISC and progenitor cell proliferation. The abundance of these MCs increases upon administration of a high-fat diet (HFD) but dramatically decreases upon fasting. Depletion of Lepr+ MCs resulted in fewer intestinal stem/progenitor cells, compromised the architecture of crypt"“villus axis and impaired intestinal regeneration. Furthermore, we showed that IGF1 secreted by Lepr+ MCs is an important effector that promotes proliferation of ISCs and progenitor cells in the intestinal crypt. We conclude that Lepr+ MCs sense diet alterations and, in turn, modulate intestinal stem/progenitor cell function via a stromal IGF1"“epithelial IGF1R axis. These findings reveal that Lepr+ MCs are important mediators linking systemic diet changes to local ISC function and might serve as a novel therapeutic target for gut diseases.
CHINA
Nature.com

Axicabtagene ciloleucel as first-line therapy in high-risk large B-cell lymphoma: the phase 2 ZUMA-12 trial

High-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) has poor outcomes with standard first-line chemoimmunotherapy. In the phase"‰2, multicenter, single-arm ZUMA-12 study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03761056) we evaluated axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), an autologous anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, as part of first-line treatment in 40"‰patients with high-risk LBCL. This trial has completed accrual. The primary outcome was complete response rate (CRR). Secondary outcomes were objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), event-free survival (EFS), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), assessment of safety, central nervous system (CNS) relapse and blood levels of CAR T"‰cells and cytokines. The primary endpoint in efficacy-evaluable patients (n"‰="‰37) was met, with 78% CRR (95% confidence interval (CI), 62"“90) and 89% ORR (95% CI, 75"“97). As of 17"‰May 2021 (median follow-up, 15.9"‰months), 73% of patients remained in objective response; median DOR, EFS and PFS were not reached. Grade"‰â‰¥3 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events occurred in three patients (8%) and nine patients (23%), respectively. There were no treatment-related grade"‰5 events. Robust CAR T-cell expansion occurred in all patients with a median time to peak of 8"‰days. We conclude that axi-cel is highly effective as part of first-line therapy for high-risk LBCL, with a manageable safety profile.
SCIENCE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy