ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French election poll: Macron to beat Le Pen but Le Pen gains ground

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeBcv_0f0h8Y3L00

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in the country’s presidential election later this month, though Le Pen has gained ground in recent weeks, showed an Ipsos Sopra Steria Cevipof poll for Le Monde newspaper.

The poll showed Macron would lead in the first round of votes on April 10, with 26.5% versus 21.5% for Le Pen in second place. Those figures compared to 28% for Macron and 17.5% for Le Pen in the last poll conducted March 21-24, said Ipsos Sopra Steria Cevipof.

Macron would then beat Le Pen in the second round run-off vote on April 24 by 54% to 46%.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Would you negotiate with Hitler?': Polish Prime Minister SLAMS Emmanuel Macron for talking to Vladimir Putin before France joins Germany in expelling Russian diplomats

The Polish Prime Minister has slammed Emmanuel Macron for negotiating with Putin in several phone calls since the outbreak of the war five weeks ago. Mateusz Morawiecki berated the French President at a press conference today over his phone calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin amid an international outcry over the slaughter of civilians during the invasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#Le Monde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Russia is losing a lot of tanks in Ukraine, but why?

In recent weeks, images of ruined Russian "tanks" and wrecked convoys have filled social media feeds. But are these images representative of a larger trend or merely isolated incidents? Is the Russian military paying for its military invasion in the form of hijacked tanks?. After all, the first casualty in...
MILITARY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy