ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China stocks fall as COVID surge dents services activity

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday as trading resumed after a long weekend, with sentiment hit by the country’s most severe COVID wave since the Wuhan outbreak and a survey showing services activity contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March.

The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,256.43 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,275.45.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4% to 22,181.86. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 7,653.15.

** The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, dived to 42.0 in March from 50.2 in February, as the surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand.

** “Global investors should be paying more attention to China’s lockdowns,” Nomura analysts said in a note.

** Some 23 Chinese cities are under total or partial lockdown, affecting an estimated 193 million people in areas accounting for 22% of China gross domestic product, according to Nomura’s own survey.

** Tourism and transport stocks lost 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, as the number of journeys taken over China’s Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday tumbled by nearly two-thirds from last year.

** Semiconductors slumped 3.4%, new energy shares dropped 2.8%, and consumer staples retreated 1.1%.

** However, real estate developers jumped 2.9% and banks added 1.4% on expectations of more stimulus to support the economy.

** Mainland China reported 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on April 5.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a “more neutral position” later this year.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 3.2%, after jumping 5.4% in the previous session as China gives concession in audit dispute.

** Food delivery giant Meituan lost 2.8%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba Group tumbled 4.1%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

China’s Market Meltdown Has Traders Rushing to Buy Protection

Investors in Chinese financial markets are paying up for protection across all asset classes, discounting better-than-expected economic data and Beijing’s assurance it wants to avoid being sanctioned over its alliance with Russia. Hedging a gauge of Chinese shares is the priciest in at least a decade relative to U.S....
MARKETS
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
WHYY

A surge in COVID-19 spurs new lockdowns in China’s cities

The entire Chinese province of Jilin is under lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Jilin’s daily case counts topped 4,067 on Monday alone, leaving health officials scrambling to catch up to the highly transmissible omicron variant. China is combatting the highest level of COVID-19 cases ever, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Hong Kong China#Covid#Csi300#Shanghai Composite Index#Hang Seng#Caixin#Nomura#Chinese
Boston Globe

Chinese stocks in US markets crash after selloff in Asia

(Bloomberg) — US-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of US de-listings. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index declined 12 percent to its lowest...
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

COVID-19 Surge Prompts China To Divert Flights Away From Shanghai

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, China has taken a stringent approach in its attempts to eventually get cases down to zero. With certain pockets of the country presently experiencing surges in case rates, its civil aviation regulator has elected to divert more than 100 flights away from Shanghai until the start of May.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
International Business Times

Asia Stocks Extend Losses As Ukraine War, China's COVID Surge Hit Sentiment

Asian stocks were in the red on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases in China hit the confidence of investors who are already worried about the Ukraine war and the first U.S. interest rate rise in three years that could come this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
WORLD
Reuters

METALS-Industrial metals slip on China COVID surge

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Industrial metals faltered on Tuesday as rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 dampened the economic outlook for top metals consumer China, but supply concerns underpinned prices. Benchmark prices for aluminium shed 0.8% to $3,292 a tonne by 1730 GMT, having slid by 4.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China ferrous futures range-bound as COVID outbreak dents demand

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures drifted in a narrow range on Monday, as the recent COVID-19 outbreak dented peak seasonal demand while disrupting production and transportation as well. Mainland China reported 2,027 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 20, including 1,947 locally transmitted, the country’s health authority said....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Shanghai Disney closes amid COVID surge in China

Shanghai Disney Resort has temporarily closed again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in China. The resort temporarily closed in early 2020 in response to the pandemic. ​“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” according to a notice on the resort’s website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy