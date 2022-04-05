ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Voters elect five new faces and five familiar ones to the Sheboygan County Board in the spring general election

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxcJy_0f0h8VPA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7Gz9_0f0h8VPA00

Correction: This story has been updated from an earlier version that incorrectly listed the incumbent and new board members who were elected.

SHEBOYGAN - Voters on Tuesday chose five incumbents and five new representatives on the Sheboygan County board out of 10 contested races.

Members of the 25-person county board serve a two-year term.

Incumbent election winners include Kathleen Donovan in District 3, Christian Ellis in District 18, Jackie Veldman in District 23, William Goehring in District 24 and Roger TeStroete in District 25.

New board members will include Suzanne Speltz in District 12, James Coulson in District 13, John Nelson in District 16, former District 18 representative Jacob Immel in District 19 and Carl Nonhof in District 20.

This year, 33% of registered voters in the county, about 18,900 people, voted in spring elections, a turnout slightly above that of last year (when 27% of registered voters voted) but well below 2020 (when 50% of registered voters voted).

The Republican Party of Sheboygan County helped several conservative "freedom fighter" candidates campaign for the county board. Three of the seven candidates — Speltz, Coulson and Immel — were elected.

Four candidates, including Speltz, Coulson, Nonhof and Veldman, won by a margin of fewer than 50 votes.

District 3: Incumbent Kathleen Donovan secured 65% of the vote, with 420 votes to Lisa Salgado's 227.

Donovan, 54, moved to Sheboygan in 2014 and was appointed to the county board in December. Donovan's priorities on the board will include overseeing the implementation of the Health and Human Services Strategic Plan and retaining county employees, she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ufa67_0f0h8VPA00

District 12: Suzanne Speltz narrowly defeated incumbent Robert Ziegelbauer. Speltz secured 52.5% of the vote, with 441 votes to Ziegelbauer's 399.

Speltz, 60, is a retired social worker who ran for county board after she saw the negative effects public health emergency orders and mandates had on people's lives, she says. Speltz campaigned on protecting constitutional rights, transparent government and financial independence from grant money with burdensome requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0juq_0f0h8VPA00

District 13: James Coulson narrowly defeated incumbent Charlette Nennig. Coulson secured 51% of the vote, with 428 votes to Nennig's 411 (a margin of 17 votes).

Coulson, a 45-year-old business owner, campaigned on smaller government, fewer regulations, medical freedom, fiscal responsibility of government and supporting the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVeg6_0f0h8VPA00

District 16: John Nelson defeated Kevin Sande, after incumbent Fran Damp did not seek reelection.

Nelson secured 59% of the vote, with 376 votes to Sande's 260.

Nelson, 67, has served on the Plymouth city council since 2013 and has served on several boards including United Way (Plymouth) and Maywood Environmental Park. Nelson campaigned on fiscal responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjjN5_0f0h8VPA00

District 18: Incumbent Christian Ellis s ecured 57% of the vote, with 413 votes to James Evraets' 313.

Christian Ellis, 40, was appointed to the county board in January. He is a lifelong resident of Sheboygan County, a father of four children and works as a corporate recruiter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MMID_0f0h8VPA00

District 19: Jacob Immel secured 57% of the vote, with 397 votes to Roberta Vollbrecht-Lentz's 295.

Immel, 27, has served on the Sheboygan Falls city council since 2018 and previously served on the county board representing District 18. Important issues Immel will seek to address while on the board include workforce development, economic development, public safety and transparency in government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiMSB_0f0h8VPA00

District 20: Carl Nonhof narrowly defeated incumbent Brian Hoffmann. Nonhof secured 50.7% of the vote, with 505 votes to Hoffmann's 490.

Nonhof, 70, recently served a term on the Kohler School Board and has a 40-year history of involvement with local groups, he told the Sheboygan Press. Investigating ways to reduce costs for Sheboygan County government and citizens will be a priority for him in office, he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgiQy_0f0h8VPA00

District 23: Incumbent Jackie Veldman narrowly defeated Dan Jones.

Veldman secured 50.7% of the vote, with 409 votes to 398 for Jones  (a margin of 11 votes).

Veldman, 50, has served on the county board since 2019 and has served six terms on the Town of Mitchell board, including three terms as the town board chairwoman. On the county board, keeping taxes low and expanding access to dependable internet are priority issues for Veldman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TovhM_0f0h8VPA00

District 24: Incumbent William Goehring secured 76% of the vote, with 559 votes to Arush Chahal's 176.

Goehring, 74, has served several years on the county board, including five years as board chairman, has been Town of Sherman board chairman for 35 years and serves on several statewide committees. On the county board, maintaining low taxes will continue to be a priority for Goehring, he says.

District 25: Incumbent Roger TeStroete secured 60% of the vote, with 626 votes to David Reichle's 417.

TeStroete, 72, has served several years on the county board, including two terms as board chairman, and has served 12 years on the Town of Holland board. On the county board, maintaining roads will continue to be a priority for TeStroete, he says.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Voters elect five new faces and five familiar ones to the Sheboygan County Board in the spring general election

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Five not seeking county board reelection

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County will be seeing at least some new County Board members, as five current office-holders have decided not to seek reelection. A number of other candidates have filed to challenge incumbents, either in the June 28 primary or the general election in November.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Candidates for Wood County Board District 4 discuss qualifications, resident concerns ahead of spring election

Incumbent Ed Wagner will face challenger Russell Perlock in a race for the Wood County Board District 4 seat in the spring election on April 5. For information on voter registration and polling locations, you can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald asked each candidate to address important issues in the county and why they believe they are the best candidate for the position. ...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
97.1 FM Talk

2022 Voter's Guide | School Board Elections

We need to take back control of our schools. This election is the time to do it, and I’m making it easy for you. No guessing as to which candidate reflects your family values. If their name is not listed here, do not vote for them.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
SCNow

Springs announces County Council re-election bid

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCTV

Leon County Elections Supervisor alerts voters about unofficial registration mail

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Election#Financial Independence#Board Chairman
WJHL

Sullivan County school board elections become partisan

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time, many county school board races in Tennessee will be partisan, including Sullivan County, where five Republicans are vying for three positions on the board. In District 2, school resource officer Sgt. Jeret Ratliff is facing incumbent board member Paul Robinson. In District 6, Sullivan County Sheriff’s […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

549
Followers
148
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy