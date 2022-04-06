ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJD? LMU and its evolving Catholic identity - Part 2 of 3

By Nicole Norman, L+A editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the core of LMU’s Catholic identity is its students. Understanding those individual experiences in the context of how they connect with LMU's mission is critical to revealing the scope and impact of LMU's commitment to service and faith. In the first article of this series, the Loyolan...

POPSUGAR

Why I Embrace Semana Santa Despite Being a Nonreligious Latina

It's been nearly two years since I stepped foot in a church for Mass or Sunday service, but Semana Santa and Easter will always be special to me. As a Latina, I grew up in the Catholic church, and even when my parents were no longer active members, I continued to attend. I went to Catholic grade school and high school, and while I eventually found a nondenominational Christian church to attend as an adult, my faith was strong and unwavering most of my life. It was just a few years ago that I truly began to question what I had been taught to believe in. I eventually decided to step away from the Christian faith and the colonized view of spirituality that I held for most of my life. Still, there are some traditions that I choose not to let go of.
The Independent

First pope, now US churches face boarding-school reckoning

As Native Americans cautiously welcome Pope Francis’ historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada, U.S. churches are bracing for an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools.Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, due to be released later this month. The report, prompted by last year's discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Canada, will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas...
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
WVNews

National speakers presenting as part of All Saints Catholic Church anniversary, in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Special events and national speakers continue to be planned to commemorate All Saints Catholic Church’s 75th anniversary this year. “We were hesitant at first about planning anything because of the pandemic and not knowing what things were going to be like,” Committee Co-Chairperson Rachel Yurkovich said. “But the ball is rolling, and everybody is out and about.
WLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati Catholics take part in Pope's global prayer for peace

CINCINNATI — Pope Francis is making is a worldwide call for a global prayer for peace. He is asking all Catholics to assemble in their parishes Friday to pray for peace. At St. Peter in Chains in downtown Cincinnati, a Mass and consecration prayer begins at 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Peter in Chains will be followed by the public recitation of the rosary.
Jesus

