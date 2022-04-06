WWJD? LMU and its evolving Catholic identity - Part 2 of 3

It's been nearly two years since I stepped foot in a church for Mass or Sunday service, but Semana Santa and Easter will always be special to me. As a Latina, I grew up in the Catholic church, and even when my parents were no longer active members, I continued to attend. I went to Catholic grade school and high school, and while I eventually found a nondenominational Christian church to attend as an adult, my faith was strong and unwavering most of my life. It was just a few years ago that I truly began to question what I had been taught to believe in. I eventually decided to step away from the Christian faith and the colonized view of spirituality that I held for most of my life. Still, there are some traditions that I choose not to let go of.

