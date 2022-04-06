ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ScHoolboy Q Drops Off Fire "Soccer Dad" Single

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been some time since we have received a ScHoolboy Q single where he is placed as the lead artist. The California rapper hasn't been slinging out releases like his peers, and although we've heard Q on a few records here and there, he hasn't taken center...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Lean Drops Off His Latest Single "Trip"

Yung Lean is a legend in his own right. As a pivotal force in the cloud rap era, the Swedish rapper created a whole universe out of his eccentricities through ethereal sounds and sad boy vibes. However, some are just getting put on to him. The rapper's single, "Ginseng Strip 2002" transformed into a viral hit recently, thanks to TikTok, but it seems like it couldn't come at a better time. With his new album Stardust set to drop on April 8th, the rapper came through with his latest single, "Trip." The rapper dashes through the upbeat, electronically-tinged production with nonchalant, speedy flows on his latest record that he initially teased at a show in Oslo earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chief Keef Delivers New Single "Overhead"

There's really no shortage of music in Chief Keef's vault. Though records from his unreleased catalog frequently end up somewhere on the internet, he also isn't shy from blessing fans with a new single with little announcement. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Overhead." The rapper's latest...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hotnewhiphop.com

Dame Dash Reveals Cam'ron Was Shot Over "Paid In Full"

Back in October 2005, Dipset rapper Cam'ron was shot in Washington, D.C after a failed carjack. The Harlem-native was shot in both arms while at a red light on the way from a Howard Homecoming party per the Washington Post. Cam managed to drive himself to Howard University Hospital despited...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schoolboy Q
Person
Pharrell
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Announces "Neck And Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z Release Date

Rap's heavyweights aren't playing around this spring. In the midst of heavy anticipation surrounding the forthcoming album from Pusha T, the rapper's dropped tidbits of information on the project. He's spoken at length about Kanye West and Pharrell's involvement in the project and hinted at a few collaborations. Pusha T...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Cruises Around With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West

It is one of the most highly publicized yet clandestine relationships in Hollywood at the moment, but Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance has picked up steam. The unlikely couple took their fans, and the world, by surprise when it was announced that they linked up, but despite opposition, they have been moving forward happily. Although it is unknown when they first began dating, it is clear that at this time, Pete and Kim are quite serious.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (Feat. Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams)

Pusha T has been steadily releasing new singles, the Kanye-produced “Diet Coke” and Nigo collab “Hear Me Clearly,” both of which he promised would be featured on “the Ye side” of a new album, his first since 2018’s Daytona. Now, we’re getting “Neck & Wrist” which is produced by Pharrell Williams and features Jay-Z.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Gunna + Pete Davidson To Appear On Machine Gun Kelly's New Album

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the features and cover art for his new album Mainstream Sellout ahead of its release on March 25 via Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. Although the song titles are hidden, the project includes 16 songs with a couple of Lil Wayne features, along with Young Thug, Gunna, Iann Dior, Willow, Blackbear and Bring Me the Horizon making appearances. There’s also an interlude that features Pete Davidson.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Reveals "Trendsetter" Features: Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Chief Keef & More

We're a little over a week removed from the release of Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter. The handful of releases in the past few months have shown how seriously she takes her craft, even if others aren't entirely on board yet. However, she's ambitiously stated that she's going to have the biggest album of any female artists with Trendsetter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy