Incumbent Rick Mullen keeps his seat on Milton School Board; newcomer John Dummer will join him on board

MILTON

Incumbent Rick Mullen and newcomer John Dummer won the two seats up for grabs on the Milton School Board in Tuesday’s election.

Mullen led the pack with 2,025 votes, 225 ahead of Dummer’s 1,800.

“I’m very thankful to the voters of the school district,” Mullen said. “Results show that many people are pleased with the work that the entire board has done over these very difficult years.

“I appreciate the confidence that the residents of the school district have shown in me, and I look forward to continuing serving the students and families of this district.”

Dummer said it was both a fun and stressful night watching the results come in. He said he is looking forward to serving on the school board and working more with the community.

He said he would focus on some of the things he ran his campaign on.

“(I want to) make sure the kids continue to get a high-quality education, be committed to the need of teachers, and bring accountability and open communication and transparency to the parents and community,” he said.

Dummer added that during the campaign, he knocked on many doors and met many Milton residents.

Through this, he said, he was able to learn more about other issues that face the district that he was not aware of. He said he hopes to give these members a voice and also looked forward to having listening sessions to get feedback from the public.

Candidates Tracy Hannah and Mike Verran were also on the ballot. Hannah trailed Dummer by 214 votes.