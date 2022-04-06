ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Recap: Canes Fall 4-2 In Buffalo

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Monday's practice Canes captain Jordan Staal talked about not allowing tonight's contest to become a freewheeling, chance for chance type game - the style that the Sabres have been playing as of late. With Buffalo being essentially out of the playoff picture, they've played a much more open type of...

www.nhl.com

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League.
NHL

